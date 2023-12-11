Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released December 13

2024 AAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_07.jpg

The 2024 All-American Bowl will continue the Road to the Dome tour on Wednesday, December 13 at 8 p.m. ET on various social platforms across NBC Sports, honoring thirteen All-Americans in the seventh installment of an 8-week digital series.

In this week’s episode, presented by adidas, the All-Americans will be virtually presented with their exclusive All-American jerseys provided by adidas.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the All-American Bowl jersey each year. Each player selected to participate will culminate their high school careers during the 24th edition of the annual East vs. West matchup. The 2024 All-American Bowl on January 6, 2024, from inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

The Road to the Dome, airing on December 13, will honor the following players:

Four-star defensive lineman, University of Alabama commit, Jeremiah Beaman from A.H. Parker H.S. (AL)

Four-star wide receiver, University of Miami commit, Ny Carr from Colquitt County H.S. (GA)

Four-star wide receiver, Courtney Crutchfield from Pine Bluff H.S. (AR)

Four-star linebacker, NC State commit, Elijah Groves from East Robertson H.S. (TN)

Four-star quarterback, TCU commit, Hauss Hejny from Aledo H.S. (TX)

Four-star offensive lineman, University of Notre Dame commit, Guerby Lambert from Catholic Memorial (MA)

Five-star tight end, Penn State commit, Luke Reynolds from Cheshire Academy (CT)

Four-star linebacker, Bradley Shaw from Hoover H.S. (AL)

Four-star defensive lineman, University of Oklahoma commit, Nigel Smith from Melissa H.S. (TX)

Four-star tight end, Florida State University commit, Landen Thomas from Colquitt County H.S. (GA)

Four-star offensive lineman, University of South Carolina commit, Josiah Thompson from Dillon H.S. (SC)

Four-star running back, University of Notre Dame commit, Kedren Young from Lufkin H.S. (TX)

Four-star defensive lineman, University of Notre Dame commit, Bryce Young from Charlotte Christian School (NC)

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 18 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).