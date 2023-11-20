Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 22

2024 AAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_04.jpg

The 2024 All-American Bowl will continue the Road to the Dome tour on Wednesday, November 22 at 8 p.m. ET on various social platforms across NBC Sports, honoring eleven All-Americans in the fourth installment of an 8-week digital series.

In this week’s episode, presented by Gatorade, the All-Americans will be virtually presented with their exclusive All-American jerseys provided by adidas.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the All-American Bowl jersey each year. Each player selected to participate will culminate their high school careers during the 24th edition of the annual East vs. West matchup. The 2024 All-American Bowl on January 6, 2024, from inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

The Road to the Dome, airing on November 22, will honor the following players:

Four-star defensive back, University of Wisconsin commit, Omillio Agard from St. Joseph’s Preparatory School (PA)

Five-star offensive lineman, University of Texas commit, Brandon Baker from Mater Dei H.S. (CA)

Four-star defensive back, University of Alabama commit, Zabien Brown from Mater Dei H.S. (CA)

Four-star offensive lineman, Auburn University commit, DeAndre Carter from Mater Dei H.S. (CA)

Four-star defensive lineman, University of Southern California commit, Kameryn Fountain from Booker T. Washington H.S. (GA)

Four-star running back, University of Georgia commit, Nate Fraizer from Mater Dei H.S. (CA)

Four-star defensive lineman, University of Miami commit, Marquise Lightfoot from Kenwood Academy H.S. (IL)

Four-star quarterback, Ohio State University commit, Air Noland from Langston Hughes H.S. (GA)

Four-star linebacker, University of Oregon commit, Brayden Platt from Yelm H.S. (WA)

Four-star offensive lineman, University of Michigan commit, Andrew Sprague from Rockhurst H.S. (MO)

Four-star defensive lineman, Stanford University commit, Dylan Stephenson from Christopher Columbus H.S. (FL)

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).