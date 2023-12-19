Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released December 20

2024 AAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_08.jpg

The 2024 All-American Bowl will continue the Road to the Dome tour on Wednesday, December 20 at 8 p.m. ET on various social platforms across NBC Sports, honoring ten All-Americans in the eight installment of an 8-week digital series.

In this week’s episode, presented by Gatorade, the All-Americans will be virtually presented with their exclusive All-American jerseys provided by adidas.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the All-American Bowl jersey each year. Each player selected to participate will culminate their high school careers during the 24th edition of the annual East vs. West matchup. The 2024 All-American Bowl on January 6, 2024, from inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

The Road to the Dome, airing on December 20, will honor the following players:

Five-star defensive back, Florida State University commit, KJ Bolden from Buford H.S. (GA)

Four-star quarterback, University of Michigan commit, Jadyn Davis from Providence Day School (NC)

Four-star defensive back, University of Oregon commit, Dakoda Fields from Junipero Serra H.S. (CA)

Four-star offensive lineman, University of Wisconsin commit, Kevin Heywood from Pope John Paul II H.S. (PA)

Four-star athlete, Daniel Hill from Meridian H.S. (MS)

Four-star defensive lineman, Ohio State University commit, Eddrick Houston from Buford H.S. (GA)

Four-star defensive back, University of Miami commit, Zaquan Patterson from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory (FL)

Four-star wide receiver, University of Michigan commit, Jordan Shipp from Providence Day School (NC)

Five-star wide receiver, Ohio State University commit, Jeremiah Smith from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory (FL)

Four-star quarterback, Auburn University commit, Walker White from Little Rock Christian Academy (AR)

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 18 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).