Road to the Dome Digital Series to Premiere November 1

The 2024 All-American Bowl will kick off the Road to the Dome tour on Wednesday, November 1 at 8 p.m. ET on various social platforms across NBC Sports, honoring thirteen All-Americans in the first installment of an 8-week digital series.

In this week’s episode, the All-Americans will be virtually presented with their exclusive All-American jerseys provided by adidas.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the All-American Bowl jersey each year. Each player selected to participate will culminate their high school careers during the 24th edition of the annual East vs. West matchup. The 2024 All-American Bowl on January 6, 2024, from inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

The Road to the Dome, beginning on November 1, will honor the following players:

Four-star offensive lineman, Grant Brix from Logan-Magnolia H.S. (IA)

Three-star defensive back, Michigan State University commit, Justin Denson Jr. from Wyoming Seminary (PA)

Ohio State University commit, Morrow Evans from Episcopal H.S. (TX)

Four-star wide receiver, Drelon Miller from Silsbee H.S. (TX)

Four-star wide receiver, Clemson University commit, TJ Moore from Tampa Catholic H.S. (FL)

Four-star defensive back, Texas A&M University commit, Jordan Pride from Blountstown H.S. (FL)

Four-star offensive lineman, University of Minnesota commit, Nathan Roy from Mukwonago H.S. (WI)

Elite kicker, Ryon Sayeri from Chaminade College Preparatory H.S. (CA)

Four-star linebacker, Ohio State University commit, Garrett Stover from Big Walnut H.S. (OH)

Four-star linebacker, University of Iowa commit, Derek Weisskopf from Williamsburg JR-SR H.S. (IA)

Four-star defensive lineman, University of Florida commit, Amaris Williams from Chilton H.S. (NC)

Four-star wide receiver, University of Notre Dame commit, Cam Williams from Glenbard South H.S. (IL)

Three-star defensive back, University of Houston commit, Maurice Williams Jr. from Shadow Creek H.S. (TX)

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).