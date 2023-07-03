'Road course ringers are BACK?' Racers react to Shane van Gisbergen's win in NASCAR debut

No matter what happened in Sunday's Chicago Street Race, it was likely to have fans talking in the aftermath.

But a world-renowned road-racing ace winning his first career NASCAR start, becoming the first driver to do so since Johnny Rutherford in 1963?

Well, Shane van Gisbergen may have entered Sunday's race in relative anonymity, at least in the United States, but his name could be found everywhere after collecting the checkered flag in the Windy City.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Even if Joey Logano needed some help postrace.

NASCAR POLL: Shane van Gisbergen won the inaugural Chicago Street Race, but was it good? Vote!

KEN WILLIS: Why Chicago for NASCAR? Old fan base couldn't stick around forever

Shane van Gisbergen won his first NASCAR Cup Series start on Sunday, claiming the checkered flag at the Chicago Street Race.

Twitter in particular was full of congratulations for the New Zealander, including nods from racing giants both in NASCAR and beyond. Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Landon Cassill weighed in from the NASCAR ranks while several open wheel and international racers puffed their chests out a bit, watching one of their own best the Cup Series field in his first try. That included shout outs from James Hinchcliffe, Mario Andretti and fellow New Zealand native Scott McLaughlin.

Advertisement

Here are some highlights from Twitter on Sunday night:

A huge congratulations is in order for @shanevg97 for that drive, the guy did an amazing job all weekend and it was fun to see his craft first hand… very well deserved! Cheers, mate 🍻 — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) July 3, 2023

Amazing drive, all weekend, by @shanevg97. Call it whatever you want, talent, versatile, doesn’t matter. This guy just smoked this field and it wasn’t even close.



Can’t help but to think this puts Cup drivers, all NASCAR drivers for that matter officially on notice. Figure out… — landon cassill (@landoncassill) July 3, 2023

Congrats @shanevg97! That was incredible to watch from my seat. Them Kiwi’s are built different! Lots of talent out of that country in all forms of racing. Hope to maybe sling some dirt with you at the Springs someday! 🇳🇿 — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) July 3, 2023

So impressive what SVG just did in Chicago. NASCAR is full of insanely talented drivers, and to compete with, and win against, a group of that caliber first time out…unreal! It’s gunna be a party tonight! — James Hinchcliffe (@Hinchtown) July 3, 2023

Top 10 for Chris but MAN, that is SO cool for SVG winning in his FIRST Cup start!!!



Kudos on that W @THProject91! 🏁 — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) July 3, 2023

Im so fkn happy for him. Enjoy every moment brother. NZ represent. Emotional — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) July 3, 2023

Such a solid performance today Shane @ShaneVg97. You deserve every accolade coming your way. #NASCARChicagoStreetRace — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) July 3, 2023

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Elliott, Larson, Andretti, Daly weigh in after SVG wins NASCAR debut