The Road Course at Daytona

Daytona Int'l Speedway hosted all three NASCAR top series for the second consecutive weekend but this time on the 3.57-mile, 14-turn trioval/infield road course. Christopher Bell earned his first Cup series victory on Sunday. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for XFINITY, Camping World Truck and NASCAR feeder series are also included below as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Feb 21, O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 - Daytona Road Course - 70 laps.

- No practice or qualifying held for this event. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set Sunday’s lineup based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Chase Elliott (#9 Chevrolet Camaro) P1 on the starting grid. Michael McDowell (#34 Ford Mustang) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #3 Austin Dillon, #11 Denny Hamlin, #4 Kevin Harvick, #37 Ryan Preece, #7 Corey LaJoie, #5 Kyle Larson, #42 Ross Chastain and #23 Bubba Wallace, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.

- Christopher Bell (#20 Toyota Camry) scored his 1st career victory in 38 NCS races. This is his 1st top-10 finish in 2021 and 1st top-10 finish in two races at the Daytona Road Course. Joey Logano (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in two races at the Road Course and his 1st top-10 finish in 2021. Denny Hamlin (3rd) earned his 2nd top-10 finish in two Daytona races on the road course. It is his 2nd top-10 finish in 2021. Polesitter Chase Elliott led a race-high 44 laps in the 70-lap event and finished in 21st place. Anthony Alfredo (22nd) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. This is the 3rd time in NCS history the 1st two races of the season were won by first-time winners; joining 1949 and 1950. Denny Hamlin leads the point standings by 12 points over Joey Logano. Next up for the NCS: Sun, Feb 28, Dixie Vodka 400 - Homestead-Miami Speedway - 267 laps.

TOP 16 - NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Denny Hamlin +1

2. Joey Logano +7

3. Kevin Harvick

4. Christopher Bell +6

5. Chase Elliott -1

6. Michael McDowell -1

7. Ryan Preece -1

8. Kurt Busch +12

9. Austin Dillon -8

10. Brad Keselowski +6

11. Cole Custer +4

12. Kyle Larson -5

13. Bubba Wallace -5

14. Martin Truex Jr. +10

15. Corey LaJoie -3

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +1

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Sat, Feb 20, Super Start Batteries 188 - Daytona Road Course - 52 laps (+4 OT).

- No practice or qualifying held for this event. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set Saturday’s lineup based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Brett Moffitt (#02 Chevrolet Camaro) P1 on the starting grid. Austin Cindric (#22 Ford Mustang) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #10 Jeb Burton, #20 Harrison Burton, #18 Daniel Hemric, #16 AJ Allmendinger, #68 Brandon Brown, #2 Myatt Snider, #07 Joe Graf Jr. and #5-Matt Mills, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.

- ARCA Menards Series regular Ty Gibbs, who was making his NXS debut driving the Joe Gibbs Racing #54 Toyota Supra, won the event. He becomes the 6th driver to win in his NXS debut, joining Dale Earnhardt (1982, Daytona), Joe Ruttman (1982, Dover), Ricky Rudd (1983, Dover), Terry Labonte (1985, Charlotte) and Kurt Busch (2006, Texas). Austin Cindric (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in two races at the Road Course and his 2nd top-10 finish in 2021. Daniel Hemric (3rd) earned his 1st top-10 finish in two races at the Daytona Road Course. Gibbs also becomes the youngest driver in the NXS to win a road course event at 19 years, 4 months, 16 days. The record was previously held by Austin Cindric (20 years old) at the 2019 Mid-Ohio race. Polesitter Brett Moffitt finished 11th. Austin Cindric leads the point standings by 24 points over Harrison Burton. Next up for the NXS: Sat, Feb 27, Contender Boats 250 - Homestead-Miami Speedway - 167 laps.

TOP 12 - NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Austin Cindric

2. Harrison Burton +2

3. Daniel Hemric +4

4. Brandon Brown -1

5. Myatt Snider +1

6. Jeb Burton -1

7. Jeremy Clements +2

8. Ty Gibbs (ranked 8th since he didn’t race in 1st event)

9. Justin Haley +13

10. Brandon Jones +20

11. Kyle Weatherman +3

12. Joe Graf Jr. -1

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

Fri, Feb 19, BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 - Daytona Road Course - 44 laps (+7 OT).

- No practice or qualifying held for this event. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set Friday night’s lineup based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Ben Rhodes (#99 Toyota Tundra) P1 on the starting grid. Ryan Truex (#40 Chevrolet Silverado) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #42 Carson Hocevar, #4 John Hunter Nemechek, #2 Sheldon Creed, #04 Cory Roper, #9 Codie Rohrbaugh, #18 Chandler Smith, #88 Matt Crafton and #20 Spencer Boyd, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.

- Polesitter Ben Rhodes scored his 5th victory in 121 NTS races. This is his 2nd victory and 2nd top-10 finish in 2021. It is his 1st victory and 1st top-10 finish in two races at the Daytona Road Course. Sheldon Creed (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in two races at Road Course and his 2nd top-10 finish in 2021. John Hunter Nemechek (3rd) was making his Road Course series debut. Chandler Smith (12th) was the highest finishing ROTY contender. Rhodes becomes the 3rd driver in NTS history to win the 1st two races of the season; joining Johnny Sauter (2013: Daytona, Martinsville) and Mark Martin (2006: Daytona, Auto Club). Rhodes leads the point standings by 9 points over John Hunter Nemechek. Next up for the NTS: Fri, Mar 5, Bucked Up 200 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 134 laps.

TOP 10 - NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Ben Rhodes

2. John Hunter Nemechek +1

3. Sheldon Creed -1

4. Chandler Smith

5. Matt Crafton +11

6. Carson Hocevar +3

7. Raphael Lessard +1

8. Codie Rohrbaugh +2

9. Johnny Sauter +6

10. Ryan Truex -3

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series: Sat, Feb 13, Lucas Oil 200 - Daytona Int’l Speedway - 80 laps (+2 OT).

Winner: Corey Heim - P1: Drew Dollar - Points Leader: Corey Heim

Next: Fri, Mar 12, * Phoenix 150 - Phoenix Raceway - 150 laps.

* Combo race with ARCA Menards West

ARCA Menards East: Mon, Feb 8, Jeep Beach 175 - New Smyrna Speedway - 175 laps.

Winner: Max Gutierrez - P1: Taylor Gray - Points Leader: Max Gutierrez

Next: Sat, Feb 27, Pensacola 200 - Five Flags Speedway - 200 laps.

ARCA Menards West:

Season opener: Fri, Mar 12, * Phoenix 150 - Phoenix Raceway - 150 laps.

* Combo race with ARCA Menards Series

Whelen Modified Tour:

Season opener: Thu. Apr 8, TBA - Martinsville Speedway - 200 laps.

Pinty's Series:

Season opener: Sun, May 23, TBA - Sunset Speedway

Peak Mexico Series:

Season opener: Sun, Apr 11, TBA - Autodromo del Ecocentro de la Union Ganadera

Track Details

Autodromo del Ecocentro de la Union Ganadera - 0.79-mile oval - Queretaro

Daytona Int’l Speedway - 2.5-mile tri-oval - Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Road Course - 3.57-mile, 14-turn trioval/infield course - Daytona Beach, FL

Five Flags Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Pensacola, Florida

Homestead-Miami Speedway - 1.5-mile oval - Homestead, Florida

Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile tri-oval - Las Vegas, Nevada

Martinsville Speedway - 0.526-mile oval - Martinsville, Virginia

New Smyrna Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Phoenix Raceway - 1-mile tri-oval - Avondale, Arizona

Sunset Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Innisfil, Ontario