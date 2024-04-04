Road closures, traffic patterns for Nationals games in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Nationals kicked off their 2024 season on Monday — and D.C. police want to remind you about road closures when the team is having a home game.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that there are road and parking closures and traffic changes surrounding Nationals Park for each home game.

For three hours before the start of each game and around an hour and a half after each game, the following streets are closed:

N Street from South Capitol Street to First Street, SE

Half Street from M Street to N Street, SE

Van Street from M Street to N Street, SE (local traffic only)

Cushing Place from M Street to N Street, SE (local traffic only)

Police said that these roads will also be closed before the end of each game and will reopen around 45 minutes after the games wrap up:

First Street from M Street to Potomac Avenue, SE

Potomac Avenue from South Capitol Street to First Street, SE

Northbound South Capitol Street from Firth Sterling Avenue to M Street, SE

Howard Road from Firth Sterling Avenue to Suitland Parkway, SE

Southbound I-295 – Exit 4 (exit to Suitland Parkway or South Capitol Street)

Eastbound I-395 – Exit 1A (exit to South Capitol Street)

MPD said that anyone who lives on Potomac Avenue or First Street, SE can enter at First Street and M Street, SE during the traffic closures. Tour buses that are picking up passengers can also enter from those same streets.

If you park in a garage on Van Street or Cushing Place, you can get in from M Street, SE.

If you park in the Geico Garage, you can enter from N Street and South Capitol Street, SE. After the game, you “will be directed northbound on South Capitol Street toward I Street and have the option to travel north in the 3rd Street Tunnel or west on I-395 toward Virginia.”

If you park in Garage C, you “will be directed southbound on South Capitol Street, across the Frederick Douglass Bridge, and have the option to travel south on I-295, north on I-295, or east on Suitland Parkway” after the games.

You can find a schedule for the Nationals’ games online. You can also get more information on transportation methods and directions on the MLB website.

MPD said that street closures and times are subject to change. The most up-to-date traffic information will be posted on the X platform.

