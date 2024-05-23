Road closures planned for CapTex Tri race on Memorial Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bikers, swimmers and runners will gather in downtown Austin on Memorial Day for the 2024 Ascension Seton CapTex Tri. As racers compete in the triathlon course, there will be plenty of road closures and detours in and around downtown.

Here’s a breakdown of those full and partial road closures, which run from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

Those seeking alternative traffic routes can use MoPac Expressway, Lamar Boulevard and Interstate 35 for north and southbound traffic. Congress Avenue does have some planned lane reductions, so drivers should anticipate delays along that corridor.

For east and westbound traffic, drivers can take Riverside Drive to Barton Springs Road, 11th Street and 15th Street downtown.

Races begin as early as 7 a.m. Monday. More details on the triathlon are available online.

