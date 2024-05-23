Road closures to know ahead of the Buffalo Marathon
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Marathon weekend kicks off on Friday with events leading up to the big race on Sunday, May 26.
On the day of the Buffalo Marathon, a series of roads will close for roughly half the day to make way for runners. The closures begin at 4 and 4:30 a.m., while the reopenings range from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Here is the full list of closures:
Here is the marathon map:
2022BM+Map+BaseV10-v006Download
Event organizers also shared an interactive map on the Buffalo Marathon Weekend website, including paths for the half marathon, 5K and kids race. It also features bathrooms, hydration stations and other points of interest.
The Buffalo Marathon will begin at 6:30 a.m. at Delaware Avenue and Huron Street.
