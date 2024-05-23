Road closures to know ahead of the Buffalo Marathon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Marathon weekend kicks off on Friday with events leading up to the big race on Sunday, May 26.

On the day of the Buffalo Marathon, a series of roads will close for roughly half the day to make way for runners. The closures begin at 4 and 4:30 a.m., while the reopenings range from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Here is the full list of closures:

2022+Road+ClosuresDownload

Here is the marathon map:

2022BM+Map+BaseV10-v006Download

Event organizers also shared an interactive map on the Buffalo Marathon Weekend website, including paths for the half marathon, 5K and kids race. It also features bathrooms, hydration stations and other points of interest.

The Buffalo Marathon will begin at 6:30 a.m. at Delaware Avenue and Huron Street.

Latest Local News

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.