The road to Cleveland: Women’s Final Four back in The Land

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It starts with a ribbon cutting and it ends with one team cutting down the nets.

To kick off Final Four weekend, the NCAA unveiled a brand-new basketball court for the Boys Hope And Girls Hope Organization of Garfield Heights.

Click here for Final Four weekend events

Lynn Holzman, the VP of Women’s College Hoops, shared that they expect this Final Four to generate around 25 million dollars of revenue for the city.

That number is made possible by the growth of the game.

“We have something really special in women’s basketball and now the eyes of the world are on it,” added Holzman.

Don’t have a ticket to get into the games?

Holzman says no problem.

They have a ton of fun planned away from the court, in an effort to share this event with everyone.

Caitlin Clark’s path to stardom paved by pioneering players

“Down at the convention, we have tourney town that people can come down and enjoy. On Saturday, we have what is called open practices which will be free to the public to watch the two teams vying for the championship on Sunday,” explained Holzman.

For Greater Cleveland Sports Commissioner David Gilbert, this moment means everything.

“You keep hearing people talk about the road to Cleveland, the road to Cleveland, it’s pretty awesome,” he added.

In 2017, Gibert and his team started bidding for this Final Four.

The game has exploded in popularity since then, but the opportunity remains the same.

It’s a chance to put Cleveland’s best foot forward, while getting a chance to witness greatness up close.

“It will be one of the most watched sporting events in America and it’s happening live in Cleveland,” said Gilbert.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.