ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – Kyle Busch remained perfect this season, winning his fourth race in four series starts after he took the checkered flat in Saturday’s race at Road America.

Daniel Hemric finished second for the ninth time in his Xfinity Series career. Michael Annett placed a season-best third. He was followed by AJ Allmendinger and Harrison Burton.

Austin Cindric remains the points leader after the Road America race. He has 721 points. He’s followed by AJ Allmendinger (632 points), Daniel Hemric (616), Justin Allgaier (570) and Harrison Burton (546).

Road America Xfinity results, driver points originally appeared on NBCSports.com