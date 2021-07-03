Road America Xfinity results, driver points

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dustin Long
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – Kyle Busch remained perfect this season, winning his fourth race in four series starts after he took the checkered flat in Saturday’s race at Road America.

Daniel Hemric finished second for the ninth time in his Xfinity Series career. Michael Annett placed a season-best third. He was followed by AJ Allmendinger and Harrison Burton.

RESULTS: Road America Xfinity results

POINTS REPORT

Austin Cindric remains the points leader after the Road America race. He has 721 points. He’s followed by AJ Allmendinger (632 points), Daniel Hemric (616), Justin Allgaier (570) and Harrison Burton (546).

DRIVER POINTS:Xfinity points after Road America

Read more about NASCAR

Kurt Busch already talking to Trackhouse before team bought Chip Ganassi... Kyle Busch rallies to win Xfinity race at Road America Denny Hamlin: 23XI Racing ‘looking at all options’ for second...

Road America Xfinity results, driver points originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • What to Watch: Full guide for Road America

    Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip at Road America (⏰ 2:30 p.m. ET | 📺 NBC | 📻 MRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Road America and 20th points-paying event of the season. Where: Road America, a 4.048-mile road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin Green […]

  • Ash spews from Philippines volcano

    The Taal volcano, located 45 miles south of Manila spewed a 0.62 mile high plume of gas and steam into the air.Authorities raised the alert level to 3 on the 5-level scale,which the seismology and volcanology agency said meant a "magmatic intrusion" at the main crater "could further drive succeeding eruptions".Taal is one of the world's smallest active volcanoes, standing at 1,020 feet. An eruption in 1911 killed more than 1,300 people.In January last year, Taal shot a column of ash and steam as high as 15 km into the sky, which forced more than 100,000 people to abandon their homes, widespread flight cancellations and heavy ash falls in Manila.

  • Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 22

    More bodies have been found in the rubble of last week's condominium collapse near Miami, Florida as the search for survivors wears on.Nobody has been pulled alive from the ruins since the early hours of the disaster, when the 12-story Champlain Towers South tower crumbled in the town of Surfside.Around two dozen people have been confirmed dead so far, including a 7-year-old girl, and over 120 remain unaccounted for.Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava announced Friday she had authorized demolition of the rest of the building - as safety concerns suspended search and rescue the day prior."This afternoon I signed an emergency order authorizing the demolition of the building in the interest of public health and safety, as soon as engineers sign off on the next steps to begin the demolition process."All residents of the nearby Crestview Towers were also ordered to evacuate on Friday after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems.Adding to the urgency of search and rescue efforts is Hurricane Elsa, which could strike South Florida within days.Investigators have still not determined what caused the 40-year-old condo complex to cave in, in one of the deadliest building collapses in U.S. history.

  • 'I Will Never Recover From This Heartbreak': Brianna McNeal Loses Appeal of Five-Year Suspension

    After qualifying at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month, Brianna McNeal should be defending her 100-meter hurdles championship in Tokyo later this month. But due to a brazen lack of compassion on behalf of governing bodies for the Olympic Games, she won’t get the chance.

  • Emma Raducanu's next opponent Ajla Tomljanovic involved in furious Wimbledon row

    "Your behaviour is terrible, terrible," former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko said to Ajla Tomljanovic as they shook hands at the net. Australia's Tomljanovic had booked her place in the last-16 against British teenager Emma Raducanu with a three-set win over Ostapenko, but the drama was far from over. "You’re the one to talk!" Tomljanovic countered, as she went to collect her bags. "You have zero respect," Ostapenko fumed. "The worst player on the tour!" She stormed off the court, much t

  • Biden commits error at 'Dodger Day' and butchers Cy Young winner's name

    President Joe Biden honored the 2020 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House Friday during a quip-filled ceremony heading into the holiday weekend after a somber trip to Surfside, Florida.

  • LFA 110 video: Jaqueline Amorim KOs Megan Owen in 10 seconds

    Jaqueline Amorim was the biggest favorite at LFA 110, and she showed why with a blistering knockout of Megan Owen.

  • Over 270,000 people sign petition for France vs Switzerland to be replayed

    England vs Ukraine live Euros updates and team news Czech Republic vs Denmark kick-off time and TV channel Over 270,000 fans have signed a petition calling on Uefa to replay the Euro 2020 last-16 match between France and Switzerland because "the rules (of the game) were not respected" when Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved Kylian Mbappé's decisive penalty. Mbappé's miss resulted in the world champions crashing out of the tournament in Bucharest after leading their eventual conquerors 3-1 at one

  • The Olympics Don’t Want Black Women To Win

    Sha’Carri Richardson, Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi and others have been disqualified in the 2021 Olympics because of policies that are racist and unjust.

  • Drivers react to Ganassi sale news: 'It was a surprise'

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Kurt Busch entered the Chevrolet simulator last Wednesday with a clear mind — and phone. When he exited, there were about 200 unread messages. Busch immediately knew something happened. While he was turning laps on the virtual Road America, the Trackhouse Racing Team announced it purchased Busch‘s current team, Chip Ganassi […]

  • Aaron Judge said Yankees players heard Hal Steinbrenner’s comments loud and clear

    NEW YORK — The message was received. Yankees managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it clear the reason the team is middling just above .500 is not because of the general manager, the manager or the coaching staff. It’s the players who are underperforming. Aaron Judge said that was heard in the clubhouse. “It’s a big impact, because that’s ultimately what it comes down to,” the Yankees slugger ...

  • Rickie Fowler on the British Open: ‘We’re jumping through some hurdles and dodging bullets and they’re having 32,000 fans a day at the tournament’

    Rickie Fowler is safely into this month's British Open, but he has other concerns where COVID safety precautions are concerned.

  • The cycling world is baffled by why the fastest Tour de France rider's chain falls off as he celebrates over finish line

    Mark Cavendish is winning big at the Tour again, but something weird happened Thursday as he celebrated across the finish line: His chain fell off.

  • Swimming caps for natural Black hair banned from Tokyo Olympics

    The International Swimming Federation (FINA) said that swimming caps designed for natural Black hair have been banned from use in this summer's Tokyo Olympics, BBC News reports.Driving the news: Soul Cap, the British Black-owned company that made the caps, told BBC that FINA argued the hats do not "fit the natural form of the head" and that to their "best knowledge the athletes competing at the international events never used, neither require to use, caps of such size and configuration."Stay on

  • Kurt Busch leads Road America Cup practice; Kyle Busch to backup

    Kyle Busch was fast but has to go to a backup car after a crash.

  • MLB announces starters for All-Star Game, and there are more Pirates than Dodgers

    Who you got?

  • Examining potential Game 4 changes for the Canadiens

    With the Montreal Canadiens facing elimination it might be time to consider some roster changes for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

  • Report: No opt out for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

    Opting out of 2021 was an option for Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, but Friday's deadline came and went without anything from the NFL MVP, per @BillHuberSI.

  • Sixers reportedly reject Pacers’ trade offer for star guard Ben Simmons

    The Philadelphia 76ers rejected a trade offer from the Indiana Pacers for Ben Simmons.

  • Watch Kike Hernandez's game-saving throw in Red Sox win vs. Athletics

    Kike Hernandez's amazing throw in center field saved a run in the bottom of the 10th inning and paved the way for the Red Sox to open their series against the Athletics with a 3-2 win.