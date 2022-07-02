Ty Gibbs became the 13th different winner in 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Road America on Saturday.

Gibbs passed reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson for the lead on the final lap of overtime. He then held on to claim his fourth win of the 2022 season.

Josh Berry finished third, followed by Austin Hill in fourth and Brandon Jones in fifth.

POINTS REPORT

AJ Allmendinger (finished sixth Saturday) retains the regular season points lead by nine points, 634-625, over Gibbs.

Justin Allgaier (finished 12th Saturday) sits third in the standings with 600 points. Noah Gragson (finished eighth Saturday) is fourth with 595 points. Berry is fifth with 560 points.

Read More About NASCAR

Ty Gibbs outhustles Cup champ for Road America Xfinity win Kyle Busch to start at rear at Road America Sunday Road America Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

Road America Xfinity race results, driver points originally appeared on NBCSports.com