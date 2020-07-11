Road America IndyCar: Dixon maintains unbeaten start, pitstop woe for Newgarden

Dixon maintains unbeaten start with Road America win

Five-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon earned his third successive victory of the 2020 season in the first of two races this weekend at Road America.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver had moved up to sixth from ninth on the grid in the opening stages before vaulting into second when he undercut the majority of front runners after the second pitstops.

Long-time race leader and pole-sitter Josef Newgarden lost a comfortable race lead and fell outside of the top 10 after stalling twice in the pits during his second stop.

The reigning IndyCar's champions plight left a two-way duel for the lead between his Team Penske stablemate Will Power and championship leader Dixon, who had won the previous two races at Texas and the Indianapolis Grand Prix.

The first caution at Road America in three years was required after Meyer Shank Racing's Jack Harvey - who started from the front row for the second successive race - ground to a halt in the Turn 1 gravel trap with a mechanical issue.

All of the leading runners made their final pitstop at this point, but 2014 series champion Power suffered a slightly slow pitstop which cost him the race lead.

Dixon then survived two-further caution periods with ease to cement his unbeaten start to the season and manage three consecutive race wins at as many different circuits for the first time since 2007, when he swept the Watkins Glen, Nashville and Mid-Ohio rounds.

The second caution came as a result of Ed Carpenter Racing's Conor Daly spinning into the barriers after contact with the Arrow McLaren SP of Pato O'Ward on the first lap after the restart.

Dixon maintains unbeaten start with Road America win

Canadian Indy Lights graduate Dalton Kellett became beached in the gravel shortly after the second restart, which warranted a third and final caution period.

Power claimed second place, one week after he lost a potential dominant race win at Indianapolis due to an ill-timed caution period.

Story continues

Spaniard Alex Palou claimed his maiden IndyCar podium in only his third start in the series with Dale Coyne Racing, after he passed Andretti Autosport's Ryan Hunter-Reay at Turn 1 on two consecutive restarts.

Hunter-Reay, the 2012 series champion, had to settle for fourth place ahead of his team-mate Colton Herta.

Santino Ferrucci and Graham Rahal both lost potential podium finishes with pitlane issues and ended up in sixth and seventh places respectively.

O'Ward claimed eighth place ahead of Rahal's team-mate Takuma Sato and Chip Ganassi's Marcus Ericsson, despite the Swede spinning on the final lap.

Simon Pagenaud was unable to repeat his charge from a lowly grid position to a podium finish of one week ago and came off second best in a late-race scrap with O'Ward that left him down in 12th at the chequered flag.

That was still two places ahead of his team-mate Newgarden, who struggled to 14th after having to make a late pitstop to change his flat-spotted tyres.

Meanwhile, the miserable season for 2019 Road America winner Alexander Rossi continued as an off-track excursion at the end of the opening lap forced him to make an early pitstop for a new front wing.

He fought back to the outer reaches of the top 10, only to break his steering arm following contact with Carlin's Max Chilton.

Results - 55 laps

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap 1 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 55 1h54m09.8697s 2 Will Power Team Penske 55 2.5386s 3 Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing 55 3.1928s 4 Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport 55 3.9844s 5 Colton Herta Andretti Harding 55 7.2493s 6 Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing 55 8.2004s 7 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan 55 11.3554s 8 Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP 55 14.7846s 9 Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan 55 15.0046s 10 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing 55 15.7661s 11 Charlie Kimball A.J. Foyt Enterprises 55 16.1702s 12 Simon Pagenaud Team Penske 55 17.6234s 13 Rinus Van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 55 19.1144s 14 Josef Newgarden Team Penske 55 19.1842s 15 Oliver Askew Arrow McLaren SP 55 20.9776s 16 Zach Veach Andretti Autosport 55 22.6498s 17 Max Chilton Carlin 55 37.4904s 18 Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi Racing 54 1 Lap 19 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport 54 1 Lap 20 Dalton Kellett A.J. Foyt Enterprises 54 1 Lap 21 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing 41 Contact 22 Marco Andretti Andretti Autosport 39 Mechanical 23 Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing 37 Spun off





Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus