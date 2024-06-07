Road America is front of mind, but IndyCar teams also are preparing for Tuesday’s important visit to the Milwaukee Mile

ELKHART LAKE – With Road America marking the fifth consecutive weekend of competition for IndyCar, much of the focus for teams and drivers has just been getting to this point and then getting through it.

But while Sunday’s XPEL Grand Prix at the rolling 4-mile road course is front of mind, there’s a certain amount of anticipation about getting back on track already Tuesday for an important test at the Milwaukee Mile some 60 miles to the southwest.

The day will serve two purposes.

Most immediately, it’s the largest-scale test of the new energy recovery system ahead of its long-awaited debut next month at Mid-Ohio.

But it’s also prep for Labor Day weekend, when IndyCar will race on the flat oval for the first time since 2015. The return takes on considerable importance with two 250-mile races that are the 15th and 16th of a 17-race championship on a schedule back-loaded with ovals.

Only five drivers in the field of 27 have driven an Indy car at the Mile, and one more was there with the junior series now known as Indy NXT.

Twenty drivers are expected, with Chip Ganassi Racing and Juncos Hollinger Racing planning to test at a later date due to commitments of drivers such as six-time series champion Scott Dixon to the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Many drivers have had the opportunity to experience the hybrid system individually, but group runs Tuesday afternoon will be the first time there will be a significant number on the track at one time. The drivers will be able to use the extra power generated through the system in a manner similar to the existing push-to-pass system, although it also will be available on ovals.

A handful of drivers spoke before practice Friday about their plans and expectations for Tuesday.

Alexander Rossi of Arrow McLaren answers questions Friday before practice for the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix.

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Rossi is among those who have not been to the Mile and is unsure what to expect.

“There is no approach,” he said. “We’re going to show up and see what it does.

“There’s so many variables with the hybrid. I’ve never been there. My engineer’s never been there. Pato (O’Ward) and Theo (Pourchaire) have never been there. So we’re just going to see what comes. There’s really no plan because it’s impossible to have a plan if you don’t know anything about it.”

But overall, the test is likely to be more about familiarization than actual preparation for August.

“This test, there’s a lot of requirements from IndyCar in terms of what they want us to accomplish from a hybrid standpoint,” Rossi said. “We have a test at Gateway and a test at Iowa after this, and that’ll be easier for us to understand kind of what’s going on. So by the time we get back to Milwaukee, we’ll have a better understanding of how that hybrid influences the balance of the cars.

“So really this test on Tuesday is just ticking boxes, trying to just establish some type of baseline.”

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Power has tested the hybrid system extensively and also raced at Milwaukee in 2006 with Champ Car and six times in IndyCar with a win from the pole in 2014.

“I’m just interested to see the whole field’s reliability,” Power said. “I think they’ve done a good job, but when you get 27 cars, it’s always a different story. So I’m kind of looking forward to that. Maybe they’ll have to make some adjustments before we go to Mid-Ohio.”

Such as?

“That’s the thing. What is unexpected?” Power said. “That’s the thing we don’t know. Will there be reliability issues they have to address beforehand? The last test we did was very good. No issues, so we’d expect it to go fine. But brand-new system, always takes time to get the bugs out.”

Starting with the Iowa doubleheader in July and including Milwaukee, six of the final seven races are on ovals. Others come at Worldwide Technology Raceway (the former Gateway, east of St. Louis) and the Nashville Superspeedway finale.

“I’m really wanting to finish the season oval-heavy,” Power said.

“Yeah, and they’re all good ovals that I really enjoy.”

David Malukas' debut with Meyer Shank Racing will come Tuesday at the Milwaukee Mile when most teams will gather for a test of IndyCar's new hybrid system before its debut next month and before the series races there on Labor Day weekend.

David Malukas, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

The Milwaukee test will be Malukas’ first race with the team after he was named as the replacement for Tom Blomqvist, who struggled with his transition from IMSA sports cars. Malukas was to drive for McLaren but was sidelined due an injury from a cycling crash and then released without having had the opportunity to race.

“I think it’ll be more about building the chemistry with the team and the new engineers,” said Malukas, who had tested the hybrid system with McLaren. “The hybrid stuff isn’t new to me; so I’ve been learning it. It’ll be good to see the differences between Chevy and Honda, see if there’s any difference there with the team. Build the chemistry and make sure we know the team going into Laguna Seca.”

Malukas’ first start with Meyer Shank will come June 23 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, the next event on the schedule.

The team has a technical partnership with Andretti Global, giving Malukas access to data and insight from that team’s three drivers in addition to Felix Rosenqvist, his fulltime teammate, and Helio Castroneves, who is driving at Road America.

“I mean it’s a very good car we’ve seen from the performances this year and the way they’ve had the alliance,” Malukas said. “I think it’s really good from my perspective. It’s so good to be back in a car, I get to show myself. But it’s also a lot of data from a lot of good drivers. It’s a great opportunity for me.”

Rinus Veekay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Veekay spent time during his development driving for Pabst Racing Services out of Oconomowoc but never had the opportunity to compete at the Mile. Team owner Ed Carpenter, an oval-only entrant, has six starts at Milwaukee.

“I’d say 50-50 as in hybrid/oval test,” Veekay said of the approach to Tuesday. “We’ve only run the Indy road course once. We understand the system. We’re ready to go.

“But now coming to an oval, there’s different procedures and different ways to use it. It’ll be a bit of troubleshooting and making sure we understand. Then it’s get the car in a good window for the race weekend.”

Pato O'Ward of Arrow McLaren answers questions before practice Friday.

Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Like Rossi, O’Ward admitted he has no idea of what to expect.

“I haven’t even looked at it,” O’Ward said. “I know it’s a hybrid test and I’ve never been to that track. So it’ll be good to get to know a new oval.”

The team’s third driver, Theo Poruchaire, a late addition to the lineup, has not driven a car with the hybrid system and has not raced on an oval.

Arrow McLaren does have the experience of sporting director Tony Kanaan, who has two victories and 16 starts in Champ Car and IndyCar at Milwaukee dating to 1998.

“He likes that track. He’s won there before,” O’Ward said.

“It looks flat. Not flat out, but flat as in … no camber. It looks cool. It looks like it races well.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: After Road America, IndyCar has key hybrid test at Milwaukee Mile