Road America Cup race results, driver points

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott earned his second win of the season Sunday at Road America.

Elliott claimed his seventh career road course victory in the Cup Series. He is now third all-time behind NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon (nine) and Tony Stewart (eight).

Christopher Bell finished second. Kyle Busch finished third. Kurt Busch finished fourth. Denny Hamlin finished fifth.

POINTS REPORT

With six races left before the playoffs, Hamlin remains the leader in the regular season standings.

Hamlin holds a three-point lead over Kyle Larson (798-795). Larson finished 16th Sunday after he was spun out in the final laps due to contact from Alex Bowman.

William Byron (finished 33rd Sunday) remains third in points with 713. Kyle Busch moved up to fourth in points with 685. Joey Logano (finished 15th Sunday) fell to fifth in points with 678.

