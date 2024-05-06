RMAC baseball tournament schedule out, Colorado Avalanche will face Dallas Stars in second round

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–The schedule for the Baseball RMAC Tournament has been released. The fourth-seeded Adams State will face off against the third-seeded Colorado School of Mines in the first game, set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Diamond. During the regular season, the Orediggers split the series against the Grizzlies. Game two will feature the tournament host and defending RMAC champions, the top-seeded CMU Mavericks, taking on the sixth-seeded CSU Pueblo at 3 p.m. The Mavericks also split the series against the Thunderwolves during the regular season. In the final game of the day, the second-seeded Regis Rangers will play against the fifth-seeded MSU Denver at 7 p.m. The Rangers won the season series three-to-one earlier in the year.

The Dallas Stars have advanced to the next round after a 2-1 victory over the defending champions, the Las Vegas Golden Knights, in game seven. Radek Faksa and Wyatt Johnston each scored one goal for the Stars. Faksa’s seemingly harmless backhand shot found its way through the traffic in front of the net, eluding Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill and giving Dallas a 2-1 lead. The Stars will remain in Dallas to face the well-rested Colorado Avalanche in game one of the second round. The Avalanche dominated the regular season matchups, winning three out of the four games against the Stars.

