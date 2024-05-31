RL3 Foundation remembers Ray Ray Lewis III with Motivation Weekend in Apopka

Three days before what would have been his 29th birthday and nearly one year since his death, family and supporters of Ray Lewis III will be hosting an event Saturday called the “RL3 Foundation Motivation Weekend” in Ray Ray’s memory at Apopka’s Fields of Fame.

The event will include a high school 7-on-7 football tournament during the day, starting at 9 a.m., and a concert by Tampa’s D.J. Simply, as well as a performance by the Divine 9 from 5-9 p.m. at the park’s amphitheatre.

Lewis III, a former all-state football player at Lake Mary Prep, who went on to play college football at Miami and Virginia Union, died June 14th of last year of an accidental drug overdose.

His father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis II, and mother, Tatyana McCall, have organized the RL3 Foundation in the name of their son to help honor him and bring awareness to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. CTE has been proven to be the direct result of too many vicious blows to the head while playing football.

Earlier this month, the mother and father accepted their son’s college degree, posthumously, from Virginia Union. The younger Lewis received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.

Following the graduation ceremony, May 13, Ray Ray’s dad posted comments on Instagram:

“My son, I’m so proud of you. Heaven called you, but thanks to Virginia Union we grabbed your degree for you today baby boy. We will see you again soon enough, to all of the families whose children did not make it to walk across the stage. God bless you!!! Celebrate every step our children make in life, even the steps we don’t like. Ray 3rd “we made today a great day.”

The event will raise money for the support CTE research and related issues, like mental health and substance misuse. The event will feature sports, music, and information. There are also expected to be other NFL players involved ion Saturday’s festivities.

“As we approach Ray Ray’s birthday and the one year anniversary of his passing, we want to unite with the community to sharing valuable information on CTE to help save other lives,” McCall said. “We hope everyone will come out and join us at Motivation Weekend!”

Visit RL3Foundation.com to get your tickets.

Chris Hays can be found on X @OS_ChrisHays. He can be reached via email at chays@orlandosentinel.com.