RJ Smith leads Damien to 12th consecutive basketball victory

Unbeaten Damien rolled to its 12th consecutive victory Saturday night in the championship game of the St. John Bosco tournament.

RJ Smith, the tournament MVP, scored 22 points in Damien's 67-47 victory over St. John Bosco.

Mountain Pointe (Ariz.) 59, Harvard-Westlake 54: After a 10-0 start to the season, the Wolverines were beaten in Arizona. Jacob Higgins led Harvard-Westlake with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Sierra Canyon 65, Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry 52: Ramel Lloyd finished with 17 points, Mike Price had 13 and Kijani Wright 12 for Sierra Canyon.

Windward 58, El Segundo 38: Freshman Gavin Hightower had 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for Windward. Troy Jones finished with 14 points.

Birmingham 74, Crenshaw 71: The Patriots prevailed in double overtime. Larry Olayinka scored 25 points and Tyson Jackson had 17 points for Birmingham.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 59, Long Beach Poly 57: Dusty Stromer made the game-winning layup with one second left to finish with 24 points. David DaSilva had 14 points for the Knights.

Taft 58, Pasadena 51: Keyon Kensie scored 17 points and AJ Johnson had 15 for 8-1 Taft.

St. Anthony 72, Compton 55: Jaayden Bush scored 36 points for St. Anthony.

Campbell Hall 59, Brentwood 37: Aaron Powell scored 17 points for Campbell Hall.

JSerra 64, Tesoro 40: All-tournament players Rob Diaz and Aidan Fowler led JSerra.

Santa Monica 65, Da Vinci 54: AJ Economou finished with 24 points for Santa Monica.

Girls' basketball

Santa Ana Mater Dei 60, Corona Centennial 56: In a rematch of last season's Southern Section Open Division final, the Monarchs won again to take the Troy tournament championship. Mater Dei improved to 6-0. Pete Bonny filled in for coach Kevin Kiernan, who was occupied with athletic director duties. Lani White scored 22 points for the Monarchs.

Sierra Canyon 65, Rosary 55: Juju Watkins finished with 28 points, 21 rebounds and six blocks for 9-0 Sierra Canyon.

Granada Hills 47, Crescenta Valley 40: Marianne Boco finished with 16 points for the 10-2 Highlanders.

Orange Lutheran 65, Northview 24: Sheridan Kennedy scored 15 points for Orange Lutheran.





