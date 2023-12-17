RJ Davis shines, but UNC basketball can't get over hump in loss to Kentucky

ATLANTA – RJ Davis did everything he could to give UNC basketball a chance to win against Kentucky on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic.

Unfortunately for the ninth-ranked Tar Heels, they were unable to grab that one loose ball, get that one stop or prevent that one turnover that would have made the difference in a big-time atmosphere at State Farm Arena.

No. 14 Kentucky snagged more rebounds, more loose balls and made more clutch shots to deal UNC an 87-83 loss in Atlanta. As a 6-foot guard, Davis led the Tar Heels (7-3) with seven rebounds and scored a game-high 27 points.

UNC had two players finish with double-digit points, and Kentucky (8-2) had four players reach double figures. The Wildcats out-rebounded UNC by 10 and had nine blocks.

The Tar Heels had a chance to tie the game in the final 10 seconds, but they turned it over before getting a shot attempt. UNC had 11 of its 17 turnovers in the first half.

UNC basketball’s Cormac Ryan finds his groove

Entering Saturday’s game, Cormac Ryan had missed 20 of his last 28 shots, including 15 of 19 attempts from 3-point range. After combining for 14 points against Tennessee and Arkansas, the Notre Dame transfer found his groove with a season-high 20 points against Kentucky. He made four 3-pointers.

UNC basketball’s Armando Bacot struggles

Armando Bacot had more turnovers (5) than points (3) late into the second half before giving UNC its only lead with a pair of free throws. Bacot, who entered the game averaging 15.9 points and 11.9 rebounds, had two shot attempts – including an air ball – in his worst performance of the season. It’s Bacot’s first game with at least five turnovers since UNC’s quadruple-overtime loss to Alabama last season.

Seth Trimble, Jae’Lyn Withers fire up UNC in wild first half

The first half featured a little bit of everything. Paxson Wojcik had a flagrant 1 foul, John Calipari had a technical foul, and two of UNC’s reserves – Seth Trimble and Jae’Lyn Withers – sparked a run to get the Tar Heels within two points at halftime. Kentucky took a 10-point lead with 4:27 left in the first half and the Wildcats didn't make another basket as UNC closed with an 11-3 run to make it 40-38 at the break.

Oklahoma up next on UNC basketball schedule

The Tar Heels play No. 11 Oklahoma (9-0) on Wednesday (9 p.m., ESPN) in the Jumpman Invitational at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: RJ Davis, Cormac Ryan star but UNC basketball falls to Kentucky