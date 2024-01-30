RJ Davis named to Jerry West Award midseason top 10

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been one of the more surprising teams in the country so far this college basketball season. They are 17-3 and 9-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play going into Tuesday’s battle with Georgia Tech.

And a big reason why they have found success is guard RJ Davis. The senior is averaging 21.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the field.

On Tuesday, Davis received some praise for his game as he was one of 10 players on the Jerry West midseason Top 10 list. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of shooting guards.

There’s also a familiar face for UNC fans on the list of 10 players as well as former guard Caleb Love, now with Arizona, also made the list. Here are the 10 players:

RJ Davis (North Carolina), Caleb Love (Arizona), Ja’Kobe Walter (Baylor), Troy Alexander (Creighton), Johnell Davis (FAU), LJ Cryer (Houston), Kevin McCullar Jr. (Kansas), Antonio Reeves (Kentucky), Tyson Walker (Michigan State) and Boogie Ellis (USC).

Davis was recently recognized by The Athletic, making the publication’s midseason All-American team for his play so far. If Davis can keep this up, he has a good shot to lead the Tar Heels to a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire