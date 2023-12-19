RJ Davis joins UNC basketball record books

The North Carolina Tar Heels have opened up the the 2023-24 season with a 7-3 record, including losses to Villanova, UConn, and most recently Kentucky, all at neutral sites.

While the 3 losses so far this season have caused some frustrations from fans, the season is far from over and there have been some positives. One of those positives is the play of guard RJ Davis.

The point guard opted to return for his senior season and so far, he’s off to a blazing hot start for the Tar Heels. Davis is averaging 21.6 points per game while shooting 44 percent from the field. The 21.6 points per game rank 12th in the country.

And during Saturday’s game against Kentucky, Davis hit the 1,500-point mark for his career, becoming the 33rd player to do so.

With seven points so far today, RJ Davis just became the 33rd player to score 1,500 points as a Tar Heel. — Carolina Basketball Stats & Info (@UNCMBBStats) December 16, 2023

With how he’s playing to start the year, Davis will certainly climb up more UNC all-time lists this season. He’s scoring at a big pace and if UNC wants to make it back to the NCAA Tournament, they are going to need Davis to continue to play at a high level.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire