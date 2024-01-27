RJ Davis helps UNC basketball survive in Tar Heels' win at Florida State

For the first time since 2001, UNC basketball has won its first nine ACC games in a row.

The third-ranked Tar Heels handled a few haymakers at Florida State on Saturday and left the Tucker Center with a 75-68 win.

Despite turnovers, hot shooting and strong bench play from the Seminoles (12-8, 7-2 ACC), UNC (17-3, 9-0) leaned on the guard duo of RJ Davis and Elliot Cadeau to rally in the second half to help the Heels earn their fifth road win in a row.

UNC has held each of its nine ACC opponents to 70 points or fewer. The Tar Heels had four players finish in double figures, led by RJ Davis (24 points). Elliot Cadeau had 16 points and six assists, and Harrison Ingram notched a double-double with 13 points and 17 rebounds. Cormac Ryan finished with 10 points.

Here are some other observations from the Tar Heels’ win in Tallahassee.

RJ Davis, Elliot Cadeau key Tar Heels’ second-half surge

Trailing 50-48, UNC guards RJ Davis and Elliot Cadeau keyed a 13-2 run for the Tar Heels to push the visitors ahead by nine with 13 minutes left. FSU trimmed UNC’s lead to two with two minutes left, but Davis scored the final five points to give the Heels some breathing room. Cadeau and Davis combined for 23 points in the second half and the Tar Heels outscored the Noles by 12 in the final 20 minutes.

Florida State’s 3-point shooting

UNC’s defense has been among the best in the nation of late, limiting opponents to 39.5% from the floor, including 28.5% from 3-point range. FSU blew by those marks in the first half with seven 3-pointers and knocked down 50% of its shots overall. But the Tar Heels tightened up in the second half, allowing just two 3s and limiting FSU to 36.7% from the floor.

UNC hindered by turnovers

The Tar Heels were averaging 10.4 turnovers per game, but had 12 in the first half at FSU. The Seminoles scored 19 points off UNC’s first-half miscues and led 41-36 at halftime. UNC cleaned things up in the second half, finishing with 17 turnovers.

