RJ Davis earns very early preseason honor

The return of RJ Davis was important for the North Carolina Tar Heels for the 2024-25 season. Hubert Davis and his team return the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year as well as a consensus All-American.

Davis was one of the best players in the country last season and should be again for the upcoming year.

While we are still months away from the new season but already the very early awards are rolling out. The latest coming from Isaac Trotter of 247Sports who released his biggest storylines of the 2024-25 season early in the offseason. In the article, Trotter lists his very early preseason All-American teams and includes Davis as a first-team selection:

First Team

G RJ Davis, North Carolina

G Mark Sears, Alabama

G Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga

F/C Johni Broome, Auburn

C Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Second Team

G Kam Jones, Marquette

G Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest

G Braden Smith, Purdue

F Cooper Flagg, Duke

C Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

In addition to Davis being named a First Team selection, the Tar Heels were also listed as a national championship contender. Trotter has UNC in the second tier going into this season.

If UNC wants to be a legit contender, it could fall on the shoulders of Davis again this year. Davis averaged 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field.

Will he be able to make it back-to-back ACC Player of the Year awards?

