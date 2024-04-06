RJ Davis doesn’t receive single vote for Player of the Year

North Carolina guard RJ Davis put together a heck of a season in his senior year in Chapel Hill. He took home the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year award, earning it as he was the best player in the league all season long.

He also picked up several national honors by being named to All-American teams from different publications. It earned Davis a spot in the Dean Dome rafters as his legacy will be there forever. But on Friday, when the Associated Press announced that Purdue’s Zach Edey had won the National Player of the Year for the second-straight season, the voting showed that Davis didn’t receive a single vote.

Edey received 57 of the 62 votes with Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht receiving three votes and Jamal Shead receiving two. The voters are media members who vote in the AP Top 25 poll each week.

Now, the argument is that Davis deserved to win the award because Edey did have a fantastic season and earned it. But not to receive a single vote? That’s a little shocking overall.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire