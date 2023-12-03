RJ Davis continues to strive as UNC’s top scoring option

The North Carolina men’s basketball has been clicking on all cylinders to start the season, and a large part of that is due toRJ Davis's stellar scoring.

In the 78-70 comeback win against FSU, Davis finished with 27 points, five assists and three rebounds. The 27-point performance marks the third consecutive game for Davis scoring 27 points or more.

The Tar Heel has been versatile in getting buckets, in the Tennessee win Davis’s 27 points came from his hot hand behind the arch, knocking in five threes. Meanwhile, in the Arkansas win, going 10 for 10 at the free throw line is how he ended up with 30 points.

In response to what is working so well offensively for him, Davis attributes his success to his teammates and confidence in himself.

“I think my teammates are doing a great job of just finding me and I’m finding my shots in the flow of the offense,” said after the game. “When I get the ball I’m being aggressive and not trying to force anything and just taking what the defense gives me. Also, just trusting my confidence, trusting myself and the off-season work I’ve put in. You know, it’s my senior year as well, so I just want to go out with a terrific senior year and have fun with it.”

He has quickly been able to emerge as UNC’s best scoring option, averaging a team-high 19.4 points per game. Dropping any doubt about handling the upgraded workload after Caleb Love’s departure.

