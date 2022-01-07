RJ Barrett's buzzer-beater sets Knicks Twitter ablaze

RJ Barrett buzzer-beater wide angle white uniform teammates watching

Thursday night's matchup between the Knicks and Boston Celtics at The Garden had just about everything: a 25-point comeback, Evan Fournier's career-high 41 points, a back-and-fourth final few minutes.

But all of that paled in comparison to how the game ended, as RJ Barrett, cold for most of the night, hit a fadeaway, buzzer-beating three to give the Knicks an improbable 108-105 win.

From the moment Barrett's shot went through the net (and off the glass), social media was on fire with replays, alternate angles, incredible photos, and reaction from his teammates.

