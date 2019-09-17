RJ Barrett says he would love to posterize Kristaps Porzingis

RJ Barrett wants to dunk on Kristaps Porzingis. (AP Photo/John Locher)

New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett might be a little upset Kristaps Porzingis forced his way out of town. When asked who he was looking forward to posterizing the most, Barrett told Bleacher Report it was Porzingis.

Knicks fans should be fired up about that answer.

RJ is already a Knicks legend 👀 pic.twitter.com/QVtAP52n3d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 16, 2019

After emerging as a star for the Knicks, Porzingis demanded to be traded away from the team last season. In February, the Knicks sent Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks. Four months later, the Knicks drafted Barrett with the third overall pick in the NBA draft.

Barrett should have at least two opportunities to make that happen next season. The Knicks will play the Mavericks on Nov. 8 and Nov. 14.

With the Knicks expected to struggle again, Barrett dunking on Porzingis might be one of the few things Knicks fans will be able to celebrate all season.

