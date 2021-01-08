RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson react to Taj Gibson's return to Knicks

RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson blue jerseys

The Knicks re-signed Taj Gibson on Thursday, bringing back a member of last year's frontcourt and a veteran presence to help guide this young team that's making a push for the playoffs.

Two young Knicks are looking forward to having him back on the team.

"Taj is a great teammate, he’s a great guy to be around, brings that energy every single day. He’s always coaching us, telling us to do the right thing," RJ Barrett said Friday. "So I’m very happy and excited to have him back."



"I learned a lot from Taj last year," Mitchell Robinson added. "I’m pretty sure he’s working over the summer. I can’t wait to have him come in and show me some new (stuff) so I can learn and grow as a player."

Robinson is still very young, with this season being just the start of his third year in the league. Last season, Robinson said he learned a lot from Gibson.

"With Taj, he’s kind of been in it for a little minute now, so he know the ropes. Having him come back, I can learn more. I learned a lot from him last year and I’m going to continue to do that. It’s great," Robinson said.

The Knicks have been hit with a few injuries already this season, with their frontcourt taking a hit especially between Obi Toppin and Nerlens Noel. Gibson will add another body to help out and also brings in some needed depth among the big men.

"Now that we got Taj back, Nerlens he’s coming back to us one of these days, I don’t really know too much. But I think just having them two, it will take the load off me," Robinson said. "I can get subbed and get some more energy inside me. So I can go out there and continue to play hard."

Gibson also played under Tom Thibodeau during his stints with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves, so he'll be able to help others understand his systems even better now.

The Knicks are on a three-game win streak and look to stay hot Friday night when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.