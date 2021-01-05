RJ Barrett, Julius Randle showing that the Knicks might already have the star power they need

Julius Randle hits the floor for a loose ball vs. Hawks

Coming into the season, many suspected the Knicks would need to make a trade for a star or two if they hoped to compete for even just a playoff spot this season, and although it's early and the team still could use some added talent, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle seem to have things covered themselves — with some help from the rest of the team.



Randle continued his scorching hot start to the year with another masterful showing Monday night, going for 28 points, 17 rebounds, nine assists and a steal.

He did have seven turnovers, so his ball control still needs some work, but you can't be too upset when he's putting up numbers like those and just trying to make plays.

Barrett had his best game of the season in the 113-108 win over the Hawks, putting in 26 points and grabbing 10 boards for his first double-double of the season. He also chipped in five assists and two steals on the night as well.

Randle is averaging 22.1 points, 11.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists, while Barrett is putting up 18.3 points and 7.6 boards a night.

With Barrett or Randle — or both — leading the way nearly every night, the Knicks, so far, seem to get solid contributions from one or two more guys to help the cause.

Monday night saw Elfrid Payton score 14 points and dish out five assists, while rookie Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 16 points off the bench — the Knicks were also plus-17 during his 19 minutes of play, the best plus-minus on the team.



Combine all their efforts, and the Knicks find themselves winners of four of their last five games and sitting at the No. 5 seed in the East at 4-3.

The Knicks are likely to make some moves at some point before the trade deadline, either taking on a bad contract for draft capital if they're doing badly or pulling the trigger on a big deal if they're in playoff contention, but the young group the team has put together, including Mitchell Robinson and Obi Toppin, may be enough to do something this year.

We're only about two weeks, but the Knicks are turning some heads here — and don't intend to stop doing so.



“I think we can do something special this year. I think a lot of people should be looking out for the New York Knicks this year," Quickley said Monday night.



A lot can happen over the next few months, and Knicks fans don't have much to rely on based on the teams' recent history, but in a year that's going to be special no matter what do to COVID-19, why can't the Knicks be too?

