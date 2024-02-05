RJ Barrett hammers it home

Earl Cureton, who grew up in Detroit and spent three seasons playing for the Pistons, worked as a team community ambassador for the past decade.
The Wildcats struggled against the Longhorns' defense and fell out of first place in the Big 12.
Bill Belichick thanked Patriots fans for braving all sorts of weather to support their team.
Ohtani will make his Dodgers debut at 3 a.m. on March 20.
The Bucks' record got Rivers the gig.
There was plenty of future NBA talent on the court at the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday.
The Dodgers have brought in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton to fill their depleted rotation.
The Orioles have acquired an ace in the same week that the team changed ownership.
Jorge Martin analyzes how Corbin Burnes, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and others will fare in fantasy baseball with their new teams.
The most important month of NFL football is somehow often overlooked when it comes to fantasy conversations for the following season. Not on this pod, not anymore. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens provide the biggest fantasy lessons we can learn from this postseason and take into the 2024 season.
A loaded crop of candidates are in place for next year, which should have plenty of individuals looking over their shoulders throughout the 2024 season.
Curry makes his 10th All-Star team while Davis makes his ninth.
Davis and James were both scratches for the showdown with the rival Celtics.
Fred Zinkie reveals 10 players projected for solid seasons who are good values as fantasy drafts approach.
Jason Fitz kicks off this action-packed edition of Zero Blitz with Frank Schwab as the duo give out their end-of-season NFL awards to players and coaches most deserving. After discussing nicknames and reacting to some of the latest news, the duo honor the story of the year, person of the year, ridiculous person of the year, game of the year, saddest fanbase of the year and the top deliveries of the 2023 season (presented by Prime). Later, Fitz joined by Fox's top broadcasting duo Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to discuss the discourse around analytics and the NFC Championship Game before addressing the elephant in the room in Tom Brady reportedly joining the team next year (and what that means for Olsen's future as a top analyst). Fitz finishes off the show with former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives us insight on the latest coaching hires around the league, including Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders (and what the choice says about the power structure in DC), Mike Macdonald to the Seattle Seahawks and more.
Dalton Del Don breaks down players and strategies he plans to stay away from in fantasy football drafts next season.