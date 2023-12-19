RJ Barrett with the great assist!

The Lakers' latest championship banner is officially hanging in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Kazee will reportedly appeal the suspension.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a league release that it was time for a “new, streamlined format” after three years of the former one.
Is Mr. Irrelevant becoming the NFL's MVP?
Patricia's recent work with the Patriots, even dating back to 2017, has been bad. The Lions were also terrible under his leadership. What exactly are the Eagles doing?
Houston fans didn't seem to like the Titans' uniforms on Sunday.
Eddy Pineiro connected on a 23-yard field goal as time expired
The two champions defended their titles with ease. Here are the full results from the final UFC PPV of 2023.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
The Spurs led nearly from start to finish.
The Rose Bowl is a matchup of two of the most iconic programs in college football. Here are all of the other matchups we are (and aren't) looking forward to.
Even though South Carolina won 78-69 to remain undefeated, Utah proved exactly what Pili said they would. This team can play with anyone.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
The announcement came as the Mountain West revealed which teams will play Oregon State and Washington State in 2024.
The Suns might need a few games to figure things out.
Seven GMs who spoke to Yahoo Sports have a consensus on whether the Bears should keep Fields, what NFL offense would best suit him and what Chicago could get for him. And the latter might not be what the Bears want to hear.
Here's the Worry-O-Meter and how to rate the level of concern for the Super Bowl chances of Kansas City, Detroit, Jacksonville, Philadelphia and Miami.
Who should you consider moving on from in fantasy basketball? Let's examine the latest round of potential drops.
Gragson was suspended by NASCAR in August for liking a social media meme mocking George Floyd's death.