RJ Barrett figuring it out isn’t only pivotal to Cavaliers series, but Knicks' years to come

Tuesday’s Game 2 beatdown featured zero positive performances from the Knicks, yet their fanbase is directing much of their fervor towards one man - RJ Barrett. It’s understandable as to why.

Barrett was New York’s third overall pick in the 2019 draft, slotted behind two superstar-caliber players and picked just ahead of Darius Garland, who cooked the Knicks for 32 points last game.

This summer, Barrett inked a massive extension and followed that up with an uninspired season, with limited signs of progression and some bad shooting and defensive stretches.

To be fair, he dealt with a finger injury and needed to work out his role now beside two stars, and though it’s become cliché, he's only 22 years old. Still, many were ready to forgive his up-and-down regular season if he came to play in the most important Knicks series in a decade.

He hasn’t so far. Through two games, Barrett has accumulated 21 points on 6-for-25 shooting from the field.

There are many adjustments to be made and ways for the Knicks to still win this series, but Barrett figuring it out isn’t only pivotal to the next week, but the franchise’s years to come. If he can’t, the Knicks are down a man against a tough Cavs team, and will have to make a decision on a bust set to earn close to $30 million.

The struggles for Barrett have largely centered around his scoring efficiency. Because he doesn’t have the sharpest handle, softest touch or smoothest jumper, he has to be very choosy and effectively physical to get buckets at a nice rate.

Volume isn't an issue, as the Knicks trusted him as their third option this year after being their pseudo-number one the back half of last season. He’s put up back-to-back 20 points per game campaigns, just on rocky shooting numbers.



In 2021-22, Barrett made 44.2 percent of his twos -- not great, but a decent 34.2 percent from three given his output and the degree of difficulty. This season he stepped up his inside finishing to 49.5 percent, but his deep ball fell to a weak 31 percent clip, and neither have shown up in the postseason.

Some nights he’s just on, and can trust his pull-up mid-range jumper, floater in the paint and array of finishes against bigs in open space. But amidst this slump, he’ll need to be selective to turn his playoffs around.

First, he’ll need to make a more concerted effort to use his strength and find looks at the rim. A good part of this early series has been about who’s tougher and more physical, and Barrett has yet to punch through the diminutive Garland guarding him.

For a game and a half it looked as if Barrett was trying to gain rhythm from the outside-in, taking uncharacteristic jumpers and forcing things. Garbage time of Game 2 saw him getting to the free throw line more, something he should be able to do with relative ease this series.

It needs to start there and around the rim, where Barrett’s actually been effective during the year and even this series. He’s had a tough time getting there via his flashy dribbling, and now it’s time to put his head down and bulldoze his way in.

Once he’s in a rhythm there, Cleveland respects him more and the team as a whole opens up offensively, the shots and lanes he wants will come. In the meantime, he can refocus away from scoring.

Barrett’s poor shooting Game 1 didn’t draw much ire, not just because his team won but because he made a strong impact defensively and via playmaking. If he can try to do more in those facets than force tough field goal attempts, he can help the Knicks win games without finding his shot.

There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic. He’s very young and has a tremendous work ethic and mental fortitude, making it easy to bet on the person rather than the player he is today.

The Knicks, and especially their fanbase, won’t be patient forever, maybe not even past this series. But there’s still plenty of series left for Barrett to right the ship before those around him begin losing faith.