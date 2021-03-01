RJ Barrett with a dunk vs the Detroit Pistons
RJ Barrett (New York Knicks) with a dunk vs the Detroit Pistons, 02/28/2021
The Mavs traded Seth Curry to Philadelphia for a draft pick and Josh Richardson in November.
Russell Wilson trade rumors have created some excitement in Chicago.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Coronavirus protocols forced the Toronto Raptors to play Friday night without most of their coaching staff and forward Pascal Siakam. Kyle Lowry had a triple-double - 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists - in a 122-111 victory over the Houston Rockets. The veteran guard added his share of input to assistant coach Sergio Scariolo, who took over as coach in the absence of head coach Nick Nurse.
Top Rank’s woes will be worsened if Triller is able to make the Lopez fight a big seller.
Reynoso, 44, is young as trainers go, and he has a chance to be on top of this game for a long time.
Devin Booker made the All-Star team as an injury replacement for a second straight season.
Maybe the climb will take them all the way to a championship. If it does, they will also one day know the malaise that has befallen these Los Angeles Lakers, for whom sweat feels more like a symbol of exhaustion. The Jazz dropped the listless Lakers on Wednesday night, who have now lost four straight.
Ohio State and Alabama competing for a national championship is hardly an unusual occurrence for either school. Six weeks after the Crimson Tide's national championship game win over the Buckeyes, it just so happens that the two schools have a pair of the nation's best basketball teams. No. 4 Ohio State and No. 6 Alabama are hardly playing the part of sidekicks to football.
Tua breaks down his former backup QB, two of his former receivers and even touted the former Bama teammate he wouldn't mind teaming up with in the NFL.
Russian Daniil Medvedev looked closest to ending the Grand Slam hegemony of the 'Big Three' when he cantered into the Australian Open final on a 20-match winning streak that included 12 straight wins over top-10 opponents. But that run counted for nothing as Djokovic won in straight sets for a record-extending ninth triumph at Melbourne Park, the Serb's 18th Grand Slam trophy.
Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Miami Heat, 02/24/2021
Marcus Morris Sr. (LA Clippers) with a buzzer beater vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 02/25/2021
Kevin Durant was named the captain of the East after leading the conference in All-Star votes.
We check in with the Seattle Seahawks to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals' division rivals.
Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo has reportedly turned down a two-year, $45.2M extension from the team, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Utah Jazz are the real deal. The ball movement on offense is seamless, and the way the Jazz rotate on defense, it makes it difficult for teams to get the shots they want.
Ah, baseball has returned.
Jimmie Johnson is eschewing the boot cut for his IndyCar firesuit, which drew some good-natured ribbing from his NASCAR peers.
Luka Doncic is, once again, shattering records.
The recently-designated All-Star starter had plenty of praise for his soon-to-be opponent Sunday.