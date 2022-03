Associated Press

RJ Barrett scored 30 points and the New York Knicks made 20 3-pointers to beat Charlotte 121-106 on Wednesday night, snapping the Hornets’ five-game winning streak. Obi Toppin had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Alec Burks chipped in with 17 points for the Knicks, who have won three of five. Playing without Julius Randle, who sat out with right quadriceps tendon soreness, the Knicks showed no signs of fatigue on the second night of a back-to-back, shooting 20 of 45 from beyond the arc against a Hornets team that was slow on closeouts.