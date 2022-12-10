RJ Barrett with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets
RJ Barrett (New York Knicks) with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/09/2022
With a new look rotation entering December, the Knicks could explore new trade opportunities to unclog the roster.
Watch the Game Highlights from Delaware Blue Coats vs. Westchester Knicks, 12/09/2022
Takeaways from Friday's game between the Knicks and Charlotte Hornets.
After the Warriors waived Juan Toscano-Anderson in 2020, the young forward ran into Draymond Green at the club, where he had a fiery message for the organization.
Warriors superstar Stephen Curry gave his all-time starting five - but it didn't include LeBron James.
The first-place Pelicans finished their win in style.
Beasley said Gobert violated "the unwritten rules of basketball" after the game.
On a feisty night full of tantrums, Argentina kept launching toys out of their pram even as Lautaro Martinez thrashed in his winner to send them through 4-3 on penalties. It had been 120 minutes of argy bargy, with a ball smashed into the dugout and bookings all over the pitch as a so-far serene World Cup finally lost its rag.
Lionel Messi said referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz should not have officiated Argentina's tempestuous shootout victory over the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-finals at Lusail Stadium.
James Wiseman had a solid night for the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday.
The Lakers made a valiant effort on Friday against the 76ers, but they lost their momentum towards the end and lost the game in overtime.
Anthony Lamb was not listed as a defendant in the lawsuit against the university, but was accused of rape and sexual assault in incidents in 2019.
There were times during Brazil’s final game at this World Cup when Neymar wanted to do too much. As the match remained resolutely deadlocked into its second half, the Paris St-Germain forward dropped ever deeper, attempting to get on the ball, spin and force the issue for his team.
The Sixers were very shaky down the stretch but escaped Friday night with a chaotic 133-122 overtime win against the Lakers at Wells Fargo Center. By Noah Levick
Head coach Sean McVay and the Rams somehow got Baker Mayfield ready to play for Thursday night — and the quarterback excelled. Despite getting to Southern California on Tuesday night and going through just one brief practice on Wednesday, Mayfield was able to engineer a game-winning, 98-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass [more]
Who did Bill Belichick compare to Baker Mayfield?
Ohio State's buzzer beater against Rutgers on Dec. 8 should not have counted, according Big Ten officials. What happens now?
Croatia spoiled the all South American semifinals with a penalty-kick win to eliminate Brazil, then Netherlands pushed Argentina to extra time with some late drama.
Tragic news this morning, as Dametrius "Meechie" Walker has passed away after his battle with cancer. It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we share that Dametrius "Meechie" Walker has passed away after a courageous fight with osteosarcoma. Dametrius Walker was from Muskegon, Michigan.
The Big Ten admitted officials in charge of the Ohio State vs. Rutgers game blew a call that would've erased Tanner Holden's winning three.