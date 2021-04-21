RJ Barrett with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
RJ Barrett (New York Knicks) with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 04/20/2021
RJ Barrett (New York Knicks) with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 04/20/2021
Elfrid Payton (New York Knicks) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 04/20/2021
Cody Martin (Charlotte Hornets) with a 2-pointer vs the New York Knicks, 04/20/2021
Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets) with a deep 3 vs the New York Knicks, 04/20/2021
Smart's brother Todd and his indomitable will changed the Flower Mound native forever.
USC was supposed to take the field on Tuesday for one of its final practices of the spring football season. The Trojans decided football was secondary. A short time after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter for causing the death of George Floyd by holding his knee on the Black man's neck - a killing that touched off worldwide protests - the Trojans decided the day would be best served reflecting and participating in the national conversation about racial inequality and police brutality.
Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked about how the team reacted to the news that Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of George Floyd’s murder.
New York Governor attorney general Letitia James has opened an investigation into Andrew Cuomo’s alleged misuse of state resources to draft and promote his pandemic memoir, “American Crisis.” Crown Publishing Group released “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic” in mid-October as New York experienced its second wave of the coronavirus. Cuomo started writing “American Crisis” as early as mid-June, when the state’s death toll had already reached high levels. The book garnered a seven-figure advance ahead of publishing. The investigation was opened after state comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli sent a formal referral letter to James saying that the allegations warranted a criminal investigation. Junior staff members and senior aides released disclosures specifying their work on Cuomo’s book, including revising early drafts, participating in pitch meetings, and printing and delivering pages of the manuscript to the governor’s mansion. The referral letter from DiNapoli stated that the investigation would focus on “any indictable offense or offenses” involving, but not limited to, “the drafting, editing, sale and promotion of the governor’s book and any related financial or business transactions.” The formal referral allows the the attorney general to open a potential criminal inquiry and gives Ms. James broad authority to prosecute “any crime or offense arising out of such investigation.” New York’s Public Officers Law, which stipulates ethics protocol for state employees and elected officials, prohibits using “property, services or other resources of the state for private business or other compensated nongovernmental purposes.” Cuomo now confronts four federal inquiries, among them scandals involving sexual harassment allegations and pandemic mismanagement of the state’s nursing homes. The writing and production of Cuomo’s book coincides with the time frame in which his most senior aides were omitting and manipulating nursing home death data in the state of New York. In New York, over 51,000 Covid-related deaths have been reported to date.
The New York Yankees broke their five-game losing streak beating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 Tuesday night. Jameson Taillon allowed one run and four hits in five innings with five strikeouts and a walk.
The Raiders were one of many teams to release a statement on the Derek Chauvin verdict. Though, the team raised eyebrows with a questionable tweet.
The unselfish play of the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 109-97 on Tuesday night for their seventh straight victory. RJ Barrett 24 points while Julius Randle and Reggie Bullock each had 16 points.
The 7-foot-1 center chose the Zags over Minnesota, Ohio State, Michigan, North Carolina, Memphis, Georgetown and the G League.
The budding rivals put on a show in their first series of 2021. Plus: Why the Mets don't seem up to the challenge of tackling persistent sexual harassment problems.
Anthony Edwards continues to distance himself from the rest of the rookie class, but Saddiq Bey is rising with his torrid 3-point shooting.
Twelve top European soccer clubs on Sunday announced their plans to create a new league that could end the sport's global structure as we know it.
Tanner Pearson scored the tiebreaking and game-clinching goals less than four minutes apart in the third period Tuesday night as the host Vancouver Canucks dumped the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3. Pearson put Vancouver (18-18-3, 39 points) ahead 4-3 at 9:48 with a man-advantage tally. Pearson doubled the lead at 13:36 when he swiped the puck from Alexander Kerfoot and beat goalie David Rittich from a sharp angle in the left faceoff circle, recording his eighth goal of the season.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Florida's Keyontae Johnson is ''patiently waiting'' on medical clearance while hoping to play next season. Johnson, a junior forward who collapsed on the court in December and spent 10 days in hospitals, added Wednesday that he has decided not to enter the NBA draft. ''I am patiently waiting on medical clearance.
Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is a rookie again, jumping to race in the IndyCar series after retiring from NASCAR.
Widely expected to be a top 10 selection in the NFL draft, ex-Ohio State QB Justin Fields has reportedly informed teams of an epilepsy diagnosis.
After losing two of her past three, Poliana Botelho underwent some changes.
After trying to block a pass, Donovan Mitchell landed and rolled his right ankle hard on the court on Friday afternoon.