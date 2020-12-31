Rizin FF 26: Kyoji Horiguchi exacts revenge, TKOs Kai Asakura to reclaim bantamweight title

Kyoji Horiguchi exacted sweet revenge on his nemesis with a stunning first-round TKO to dethrone Kai Asakura and mark his return to action by reclaiming the Rizin FF bantamweight title.

Horiguchi (29-3) faced off against Asakura (16-3) in the main event of Rizin FF 26, which took place at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, and the former UFC title challenger showed no signs of ring rust as he made his return from a one-year injury hiatus to stun the champion and reclaim the title he never lost in the ring.

Horiguchi was shocked in 68 seconds by Asakura in a non-title fight at Rizin FF 18 in August 2019. The rematch for the title was scrapped when Horiguchi sustained a torn ACL that required surgery and forced him out of action for more than a year. As a result, he also relinquished his Rizin and Bellator bantamweight titles.

After an unsuccessful first attempt to claim the vacant belt against Manel Kape, Asakura eventually won the belt during Horiguchi’s absence to set up an eagerly anticipated rematch upon Horiguchi’s return, and the 30-year-old rose to the occasion to finish Asakura in the first round and return to the bantamweight throne once again.

Perhaps a little wary of Asakura’s power after their first meeting, Horiguchi stayed largely on the outside and looked to pick off the champion as he attempted to close the distance. Asakura, meanwhile, looked to load up with powerful punches from the very start.

The 10,000-strong crowd inside the Saitama Super Arena gasped as a Horiguchi low kick appeared to briefly trouble the champion, and that gasp turned into a roar when he connected perfectly with a counter right hand as Asakura leaped in with a flying knee attempt.

Horiguchi then grabbed the back of the stunned champion’s neck and connected with two more hard rights to the temple that sent Asakura down to the canvas. A couple of ground strikes were all the referee needed to see before he dived in to wave off the bout at the 2:48 mark of the opening round.

It means that Horiguchi has now reclaimed one of the two titles he relinquished due to his injury, and it’s likely he’ll be keen to arrange a return to the Bellator cage to challenge Juan Archuleta for the Bellator crown in 2021.

Mikuru Asakura bounces back with highlight-reel finish

It proved to be a better night for the other of the fighting Asakura brothers, as featherweight contender [autotag]Mikuru Asakura[/autotag] delivered a statement performance to finish former DEEP featherweight champion [autotag]Satoshi Yamasu[/autotag] and call for a rematch with the man who beat him for the Rizin title, Yutaka Saito. Asakura lost via unanimous decision against Saito when the pair met for the vacant featherweight title at Rizin FF 25 in November and the hard-hitting former street fighting star has made no secret of his desire to secure a rematch. At Rizin FF 26, Asakura certainly did his chances no harm at all as he scored a spectacular knockout to put himself right back into the title mix. Both Asakura (14-2) and Yamasu (11-6) pushed the pace from the very start, with Asakura finding a home for his strikes early, while Yamasu looked to use his quirky fighting style to disrupt his rival's attacks. But it didn't take long for Asakura to find his range and, in the final minute of the opening round, he loaded up to score a highlight-reel finish. A big overhand left, followed by a thumping left high kick to the head, stunned Yamasu. Then a big follow-up right hand sent Yamasu face-first into the canvas as Asakura scored a huge knockout to stake his claim for a title rematch with Saito early in 2021. But, despite his victory, Asakura still didn't seem fully satisfied with his display. Addressing the crowd after his victory, he said, "I lost a decision last time. I let a lot of people down. I'll take MMA more seriously in 2021. I will become stronger. "The strategy was to bring my old self back. Bring back the fighter from the street fighting days. The love of fighting, the love of putting on pain. But I'll be honest, I don't think this win makes up for my last loss. I'm not too delighted at the moment."

Hamasaki uses new submission technique to reclaim super atomweight title

The women's super atomweight title was on the line on the main card as former champion [autotag]Ayaka Hamasaki[/autotag] took on three-time wrestling world champion Miyuu Yamamoto, and utilized a newly-acquired technique to capture the vacant title and become a two-time champion. Yamamoto (6-5) managed to get the action to the canvas early with a well-executed takedown, but Hamasaki (21-3) threatened with a Kimura attempt before reversing position and ending up on top. Once there, Hamasaki continued to attack the arm, but while Yamamoto battled her the armbar, Hamasaki surprised her opponent with a scissor choke that forced the tap from the 46-year-old after just 1:42 of the opening round. Remarkably, the finish was a technique that had been discussed during Hamasaki's appearance on Rizin Confessions ahead of the event, where the pre-fight promo showed her being taught the technique for the first time by fellow fighter Yuki Motoya. At the time she joked, "That was so easy! I'm going to start using that. I'm going to try that on somebody." That somebody was Yamamoto, and it resulted in Hamasaki reclaiming the super atomweight title.

Rizin FF 26 official results