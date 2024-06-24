Riza joins Bulut's Cardiff coaching staff

Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut joined the Bluebirds on an initial one-year deal in 2023 [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut has added former Watford coach Omer Riza to his coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Bulut signed a two-year deal to remain as Cardiff City manager, a month after their 2023-24 Championship season ended.

Riza, a former striker, has spent the past six years as a coach at Vicarage Road having been involved in the academy from 2018 to 2023.

The Bluebirds have agreed deals to retain Nikolaos Karydas and Tom Ramasut as well as goalkeeping coach Mario Galinovic, but assistant coach Nadir Sonmez has departed the Cardiff City Stadium after one season.