Rivier names Keating first hockey coach

Jul. 8—Rivier University has named Matt Keating, a former Babson and Tufts assistant coach, as the head coach for its inaugural NCAA Division III men's hockey program, the university announced on Wednesday.

Keating, a former Northeastern University varsity hockey and baseball player, is a native of Arlington, Mass. He spent five seasons at Tufts, then the last three at Babson.

In addition to coaching, Keating has also served as a scout in the USHL.

Keating was chosen by the San Francisco Giants in the 2000 Major League Baseball draft and played five seasons in the minors.