Riverview to rename football field John Sprague Field at the Ram Bowl to honor ex-coach

SARASOTA — The last of the Big Three is finally getting his field.

Before the kickoff to the annual rivalry game between Sarasota High and host Riverview High on Oct. 27, the man who, quite literally, breathed life into the Rams football program will be honored as was Joe Kinnan at Manatee High, and Paul Maechtle at Southeast High.

Welcome to John Sprague Field at the Ram Bowl.

It will join Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium, and Paul Maechtle Field at John Kiker Memorial Stadium. All three are odes to the men who walked their sidelines for decades in pursuit of football excellence.

Starting in 1981, Sprague was the Rams head football coach for 30 years, later became the school’s athletic director, and is the current boys golf coach.

“I didn’t know anything about it,” the 74-year-old said about the honor. “But it sure honors a bunch of good kids and a bunch of hard-working coaches, I’ll tell you that.

“Truth is, I feel good that a whole bunch of coaches and a whole bunch of kids stuck together," Sprague said. "And they still stick together. It’s mind-boggling the amount of emails I get from ex-players and coaches. Those guys were unbelievably special.”

And the renaming might not have happened without the determined efforts of Riverview principal Erin Haughey and athletic director Rod Dragash, both of whom started working on the project in March 2020, around the time renovations began on the Ram Bowl’s new field.

Dragash told the Sarasota County School Board, which would have the final decision on the renaming, that Sprague would come every day to the field, taking photos of the progress.

“I told Erin, 'We’ve got to do something,’" Dragash said. “We’ve got to honor this man because before Sprague, Riverview (football) was dormant.

“People don’t realize what Sprague did for football in this area. I made it my mission to get the field named after him because it’s just the right thing to do. We got to pay homage to him.”

In 30 years as Rams head coach, Sprague’s teams won 11 district titles, achieved 18 playoff berths and four Final Four appearances, twice finished state runner-up, and appeared in a total of 34 postseason games. His coaching record at Riverview was 209-103, but the number Sprague is most proud of is 239, the number of Rams players under his stewardship who earned college degrees.

To garner support for the renaming, Dragash reached out to Sprague’s former players and Ram alums and asked them to submit emails on his behalf.

“We got well over 100 emails in support of why the Ram Bowl should be called John Sprague Field,” he said. “Every letter we got was in support of John Sprague.”

After the School Board approved the renaming, Dragash called Sprague to let him know.

“He was speechless,” Dragash said. “It was the first time I ever heard (him) without speech. He was very appreciative and he was overwhelmed.”

It was pointed out to Sprague that without the contributions of scores of Rams players and coaches over 30 years, John Sprague Field at the Ram Bowl wouldn’t happen.

“No question, no question,” he said. “I drove a bus, they drove a bus. Everybody was in.”

The ceremony at the Ram Bowl will start at 7:15 p.m., for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 27, but there will be a meet-and-greet with Sprague and many of his ex-players on Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Daiquiri Deck in Siesta Key Village from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

