Riverton Softball Sweeps Galena in Doubleheader Matchup

RIVERTON, KS – Riverton softball swept Galena in a doubleheader matchup on Monday afternoon.

Avery Barnett would lead the way for the Lady Rams, walking three times and driving in two RBI’s in game one. Barnett would also double in the top half of the second, securing Riverton an early 3-0 lead.

EJ Wells would be credited with the win for the Lady Rams. Through six innings pitched, Wells would only give up four hits and one walk, while striking out five. Riverton would take advantage of the strong pitching performance of Wells, and end up taking game one 14-1 and game two 13-9.

Up next, Riverton will travel to Pittsburg on Tuesday, April 23rd at 4:30 p.m. and Galena will host Frontenac on Thursday, April 25th.

