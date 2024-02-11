Riverton Shootout: Hawks' big swing leads to win; Pretzels, Bullets also win

RIVERTON — While the hosts were moving from down 13 points to up 17, Fulton coach R.J. Coffey was annoyed at just about everything his team was doing.

Riverton's Julian Rice drives against New Berlin during a Sangamo Conference boys basketball game at the Hawk Center on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

He even snapped at his own score keeper for questioning why the Steamers allowed Riverton to kill the last minute of the third quarter while the Hawks enjoyed the 30-point swing.

The rest of the game didn’t sit well with Coffey, either.

Riverton’s Julian Rice poured in five 3-pointers and finished with 28 points to lead the Hawks to a 57-44 win over Fulton in the fourth game of the Riverton Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout at the Hawk Center on Saturday.

“We just knew we had to start making our shots,” Rice said. “We knew we had to lock down our defense: our press finally started working so we got a lot of steals and transition points.”

Rice scored 22 of his points in the middle quarters.

Fulton’s Baylen Damhoff, who scored all 15 of his points in the first half, put the Steamers (18-11) ahead 23-10 with a baseline move with 6 minutes, 14 seconds left in the second period. That’s when Rice got going with a corner 3-pointer — one of three 3s he hit in the second.

By halftime, Riverton had closed the game to 31-28.

Antonyo Davis hit a 3-pointer 1:17 into the third to give the Hawks (22-6) the lead — 33-31. Riverton never surrendered it.

“It was crazy,” Riverton coach Matt Mead said. “I felt like we had good momentum coming out there in the second quarter. It was a slow start — they were hot early — and I felt like our press over time just wears people out a little bit.”

When Cameron Sutton hit a 3 with 1:14 left in the third to give Riverton its biggest lead — 51-34 — that was a 30-point difference in the lead change. Fulton quickly missed a shot and Riverton went to a stall offense before missing a shot at the end of the third.

When the Steamers’ score keeper questioned the decision to allow RIverton to kill the clock, Coffey told him that another word would mean he’d watch the rest of the game from the stands. It was that kind of game for Fulton.

Riverton’s Jaxson Miller added 11 points. Dom Kramer had 11 for the Steamers.

More: Riverton boys hoops adds drama to Sangamo race with comeback win, and other weekend results

Flanagan-Cornell 48, Pleasant Plains 45

When Flanagan-Cornell coach Brian Yoder was told his team was getting 0.8 seconds on the clock for one final play, he told his bench he could work with it and pumped his fist.

It seemed far-fetched, however, that the Falcons could go the length of the court and score a go-ahead basket. Far-fetched until it wasn’t, that is.

Kesler Collins caught a ball from the opposite baseline from Seth Jones, turned and fired all in one motion. When his shot from near midcourt went in the hoop, he was mobbed by his teammates celebrating the win.

“I don’t know how he got so wide open: we told the kids in the timeout: we had a foul to give,” Pleasant Plains coach Kyle Weber said. “If it was going to be a deep pass, go collide with somebody; the worst thing that happens is they have to take it back out and we didn’t execute that very well at all.”

It was a heartbreaking way for the Cardinals to end their five-game winning streak. Plains (13-14) led 42-37 with 5 minutes, 9 seconds left before the Falcons (17-12) closed out on a 11-3 run, which included three 3-pointers.

Plains had the ball with 6.2 seconds and Michael Carter had a fadeaway shot for the lead that just missed. That’s when Yoder called timeout. At first, the clock read :0.1 left but the officials met and determined to add 0.7.

“I think the possession before, we had a good look; we had a really good look,” Weber said. “It just didn’t go in.”

Plains trailed 7-0 before Cooper Schallenberg connected on his first 3-pointer with 5:23 left in the first quarter. His second 3 pulled the Cardinals into a 13-13 tie before the period ended.

“It was an odd game at noon and there wasn’t a lot of energy in the gym,” Weber said. “We had some open looks early that just weren’t going in (and) I thought we’d be OK there.

“I thought we let the game get away from us. We finally got a lead there in the fourth quarter ... had the ball and we didn’t execute very well. If we could’ve executed and gotten something easy right there, maybe at that point we had a chance to put the game away. It just wasn’t our day, I guess.”

Schallenberg scored a game-high 21 points — with five 3s — while Liam Hatfield added 10. Logan Ruddy led the Falcons with 14 and Collins, the game’s hero, had 13.

New Berlin 49, Lanark Eastland 38

Less than 24 hours after the Pretzels suffered a sour loss at the Hawk Center on Friday, Riverton got 32 combined points from Aydin Littig, Gannon Dodd and Lucas Bixby and pulled away for the win.

In the fourth quarter, Tanner Frye ripped an offensive rebound away from a Cougars’ player and sprinted down on offense before the ball eventually found him for his only 3-pointer to inject a spark while the game was still in balance. Lanark Eastland never threatened after that.

“Momentum is a real thing and I thought our defense was really good tonight,” New Berlin coach Blake Lucas said. “I thought we shot free throws in big minutes and just made some big plays. That was a really good basketball team we beat.”

Littig led the Pretzels (21-8) with 12 points, Dodd had 11 and Bixby finished with nine points and 12 rebounds. On Friday, Riverton rallied for a 31-26 Sangamo Conference win over New Berlin on the same court.

“It was a quick turnaround,” Lucas said. “I’m just proud of the boys and how they responded. At this point of the season, we’re still getting better. We’re working.

“Bixby’s a big man on the board.

“It’s just a good, team win. It might sound cliche to some, but two or three minutes is just as important as 25; it’s a team game and I’m just real proud of the boys.”

Peyton Spears led Eastland (21-9) with 10 points.

More: Here is the 2024 boys basketball postseason schedule for teams in the Springfield area

Williamsville 54, South County 43

After the Bullets had lost all three of its games to start February, they have two wins in back-to-back days after getting double figures from three players.

Brayden Saling scored 13, Carson Kohler had 10 and Brecken Thomas finished with 10 as Williamsville improved to 18-9.

Saling gave Williamsville a 20-9 lead early in the second quarter with a pair of free throws. The closest the Vipers would get would be 26-23 with 1:03 left in the first half and 45-41 with 2:43 left in the game on a Bishop McDannald layup. Following the McDannald score, Garrett Timm drilled his only 3-pointer of the game to push Williamsville’s lead back to seven points. South County never threatened again.

Williamsville is still improving after then-leading scorer Blake Shoufler suffered a broken ankle in December.

“It’s been a learning process; we’ve definitely had some bumps along the road,” Williamsville coach Nick Beard said. “I thought our first quarter was about as well as we’ve played lately. We were moving the ball, we were cutting, a bunch of different guys contributing and we’re not so dependent on Saling anymore.”

“I felt like we weren’t us a lot but I also felt like it had a lot to do with them,” South County coach Bryon Graven said. “I feel like they had us really well-scouted.

“I thought we did a good job on (Saling). I thought our defense at times was really good but at other times, it was really bad. Offensively, I think their length bothered us a little bit.”

Contact Ryan Mahan: 788-1546, ryan.mahan@sj-r.com, Twitter.com/RyanMahanSJR.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: IHSA boys basketball: Riverton Shootout roundup, Hawks pull off comeback