After RIVERSPORT program, NW OKC school starts rowing team

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local public charter school is introducing kids in a land locked state to water sports, by launching a rowing team. It will be available this fall for middle school students.

While rowing isn’t easy, it is one of many sports that teaches team work. KIPP OKC College Prep Athletic Director David Duplissis plans to be the coach, while his son Dillon and student Carlos Williams plan to be on the team. The soon to be eighth graders are hoping the workouts they did on the rowing machines Friday can translate to when they do the real thing in the fall.

“Just giving the opportunity to be exposed and create opportunities for kids that they normally wouldn’t have,” David Duplissis said.

In April, students like Williams and Duplissis got to take part in RIVERSPORT’s Outdoor Adventure Education Research, or ROVER, program. While, they got to do a ton of activities, rowing stood out to them.

Local public charter school starts rowing team.

“I’ve always wanted to do rowing,” Dillon Duplissis said.

“Not a lot of kids get opportunities like this, and I think you should just take the chance,” Williams said.

From there, a rowing team was born. This spring, they met every Tuesday for practice.

“They enjoyed every bit of it,” David Duplissis said.

They plan to take part in Junior League. It’s competition Duplissis hopes can teach kids lessons.

“Resiliency, risk management, and, you know, just a holistic view of helping a child succeed in life,” he said.

Both Dillon Duplissis and Williams said they are competitors who enjoy outdoor activities. Both said they’re very excited for everything that lies ahead.

“A good workout and a lot of memories,” Dillon Duplissis said.

The school has enough kids for two teams of eight or more after starting with only about 10 kids.

