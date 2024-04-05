RIVERSPORT OKC prepares for Olympic trials

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – RIVERSPORT OKC’s 8-million-gallon rapids course is ready and waiting for Olympic hopefuls.

“This will be a historic event,” said Mike Knopp, RIVERSPORT’s Executive Director.

LOCAL NEWS: Team OKC kicks off Olympic Trials with annual fundraiser

RIVERSPORT is hosting the Olympic trials for kayak cross and for canoe/kayak slalom. Canoe/kayak slalom has been an Olympic sport since 1972.

“It’s kind of like skiing,” said Knopp. “These athletes have trained for years to be at this position in their career.”

Once they are geared up, kayakers will sit in the boat and use a double bladed paddle to navigate the 1,000 foot long course. In canoe, athletes are positioned in their boat with their legs bent and tucked underneath their bodies and use a single blade paddle.

“There’s obviously penalties if you miss a gate or if you hit a gate,” said Knopp.

According to RIVERSPORT’s media guide, green gates are downstream while red gates mean a paddler has to go upstream. Courses include between 18 and 25 gates, with at least six being upstream.

LOCAL NEWS: RIVERSPORT OKC trains volunteers for Olympic team trials

Athletes race against the clock. They’ll have two runs down the course and the best time is used for their ranking.

The qualifying round is slated for Friday, April 26, with the finals the next day.

“It’s a very challenging thing,” said Knopp. “It can be, you know, a fraction of a second that makes a difference for these athletes.”

Admission to watch the Olympic trials is free. Parking costs $10 and prime viewing costs $20.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.