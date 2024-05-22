RIVERSPORT offering free learn to row day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In partnership with USRowing, RIVERSPORT OKC is set to host a free Learn To Row Day on Saturday, June 1 at the Chesapeake Boathouse on the Oklahoma River.

According to RIVERSPORT, free lessons will be offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to teach participants the basics of rowing. The session is set to begin on land with an overview of the sport. Participants will have the opportunity to learn the basic rowing stroke on a land rowing machine. The classes will then move to the water using stable “oar boards.” New rowers will be able to take a few strokes on the water to experience what it’s like to row in a single.

“You don’t have to be an athlete to make it happen,” explained RIVERSPORT Executive Director Mike Knopp. “Recreational rowers range in age from 12 to 90, it’s never too early or too late to take up the sport.”

Extended Learn to Row lessons will be offered this summer for participants interested in getting involved in the sport. RIVERSPORT offers both recreational and competitive rowing programs for both youth and adults.

Details:

WHAT 2024 Free Learn to Row Day

WHEN June 1, 2024 – 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

WHO OKC Community

WHERE Chesapeake Boathouse – 725 S. Lincoln, Oklahoma City

Learn to Row Day is open to anyone ages 14 and older. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes, tennis shoes and socks, and to bring a hat, sunglasses, water bottle and sunscreen.

The sessions are free, but pre-registration is required and can be done online here or call (405) 552-4040 to learn more.

