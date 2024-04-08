RIVERSPORT hosts the 2024 Team USA Canoe/Kayak Slalom, Kayak Cross

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – RIVERSPORT, in Oklahoma City has set the arrival of the 2024 Olympic Team Trials for Canoe/Kayak Slalom and Kayak Cross as top canoe slalom athletes from across America will gather to compete for a spot on the US Olympic Team which will represent the nation at the 2024 Paris Games in July.

The Canoe/Kayak Slalom race is set to feature athletes navigating the rapids through both downstream and upstream gates for time. Kayak Cross will feature kayakers launching side-by-side from a ramp 10 feet above the water, then racing to the finish line while executing a series of maneuvers, including a 360 roll.

RIVERSPORT OKC prepares for Olympic trials

RIVERSPORT rapids.

The event for the trials are scheduled to take place on Oklahoma City’s whitewater rapids on April 26 and 27, 2024.

WHAT 2024 Olympic Team Trials Canoe/Kayak Slalom and Kayak Cross

WHEN Friday, April 26, 2024 – Saturday, April 27, 2024

WHO Top Whitewater Slalom Athletes from across the US

WHERE RIVERSPORT OKC – 800 Riversport Dr., Oklahoma City, OK 73129

The event is open to the public and free to attend; parking is $10.

The competition is set to begin Friday, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and continue Saturday at 9 a.m. Racing concludes at 7:00 p.m. and will be followed by live music and the announcement of the athletes who will compete in Paris.

Friday, April 26

9a to 1:30p Canoe/Kayak Slalom Qualifiers

10a – 1p Olympic Experience

10a – 1p OKC Schools Field Trip Day

Saturday, April 27

Men’s C1, Men’s K1, Women’s C1, Women’s K1, Men’s X1, and Women’s X1

11a – 6p Olympic Experience Interactive Fan Zone

9:00a – 1:30p Canoe/Kayak Slalom Finals

4:30p – 7:00p Kayak Cross Competition & Finals

7:00p – 9:00p TEAM USA Announcement Celebration!

RIVERSPORT OKC trains volunteers for Olympic team trials

The weekend’s activities will also include the Olympic Experience plus a fan fest opportunity where both youth and adults can try Olympic sports like indoor rowing and kayaking, climbing, gymnastics, climbing and esports.

