Riverside's John Young morphs into pleasant surprise, Division I state-contending 800 runner

May 21—It wasn't as if John Young's distance career had a litany of indicators THIS was coming.

The Riverside senior found his way into News-Herald coverage area leaders from time to time for the 3,200-meter run as an underclassman, getting a regional berth in it along the way.

Even Young, by his own admission, characterizes himself as a 3,200 runner at his core.

Then something unexpected but very much welcome and to his utmost credit occurred amid his final high school campaign: He became one of the coverage area's premier performers. Not in 3,200, but in 800 and 1,600.

As a result, welcome to one of the most pleasant surprises of the spring locally, one that could have a chapter or two more left in it down the stretch.

Young captured one of the best finals of the night during Day 2 of the Division I Mentor District on May 17, leaning Chardon stalwart Matthew Sopchak at the line in open 8 for district gold in 1 minute, 55.52 seconds to Sopchak's 1:55.57.

Sopchak made an assertive last-60 push, but Young maintained form, pumped to the line and fended off the comeback bid.

"Oh, that was insane," Young said. "The crowd was so loud. It was awesome to be a part of. That last 100 was rough. I took it a little early. I think I had 300 left, and I definitely felt it by 150. Sopchak getting up next to me really — that pushed me so hard. What a motivator he was. It was awesome to finish in a crowd like that at district. It was awesome."

Young expected a hot final, but it surpassed those expectations and then some for him as well as those in the know. With the Hilltoppers' Jacob Nieset third in 1:55.87 and a top six all sub-2, it ranks as one of the better boys open 8s of recent memory in the coverage's area "primary" D-I district.

"We didn't see Chardon much, and all I was worried about was Sopchak," Young said. "So thinking like, 'That's my guy. Get out in front of him and just don't let get close to me.' That was kind of it. Just get out in front and don't ever see him. So it worked well."

Getting to this juncture has been a unique course for Young.

As noted earlier, he has been more of a two-miler in the past. Last year, he finished the regular season with the sixth-fastest time in the coverage area in 3,200. Young was a D-I regional qualifier in the event, taking third at the D-I Riverside District last year as a junior in 9:39.31 before taking 12th of 14 at the D-I Austintown-Fitch Regional in 9:48.58.

But open 8? Mile? As far as being impactful among his contemporaries, coming into his senior outdoor season, not necessarily.

Then it happened.

A 4:33.81 to win mile during the Ned Weingart Relays at Cleveland Heights. A 4:27.72 for fifth during the always formidable Eagle Elite meet at Canton GlenOak. A 4:22.51 for sixth in a competitive Amherst Steele Comet Relays field. A 4:27.97 to prevail at the Euclid Relays. A 4:24.32 to get runner-up at the Western Reserve Conference meet in the rain at Mayfield.

Given what transpired at Mentor, the most vital regular-season performance, though, came at Gilmour's Miele Invitational on April 26. In an open 8 field that featured some sub-2 caliber including Walsh Jesuit's Jerry Rosati and a fellow coverage area standout, Beachwood's Peter Adobamen, Young won Miele with a 1:56.29.

It was just his second open 8 at a weekend invitational all spring and concluded the regular season — even including league meets when student-athletes begin to ramp up — as The News-Herald coverage area's fastest time in the event for 2024.

Again, to this utmost credit, it begs the questions lighthearted in their statement: Why here, and why now?

"No idea, man," Young said with a smile. "Yeah, I used to be a 32 guy. I never really even thought about the 8 as a possibility, especially a 1:55 during the season. Off indoor, I'm like, 'Oh, maybe 1:59, 1:58.' Never expected this, though. Shocks me as much as it does you."

This could be one of the more competitive D-I open 8s at Fitch in recent memory. Even with a 1:55.52, Young goes into regional competition seeded eighth in the event. The top seed is New Philadelphia senior Preston Rieger, who logged a 1:52.46 at his district.

The positive news for Young, Sopchak, Nieset and Geneva's Donnie Shymske, who also comes in sub-1:56, is the next seven after Rieger are all sprinkled in around 1:54. That yields hope that a steep drop from district could potentially put them in the mix for state.

Riverside has had three boys in program lore advance to state in 800 or 880 to date.

Young may have thought 3,200 was his calling before his senior year.

He's very happy to have been proven incorrect, however, with his distance work branching into open 8 being very much a pleasant surprise, regardless what occurs at Fitch this weekend.

"Oh yeah," Young said when asked of the moment the concept of state caliber and open 8 clicked in for him. "I split one mile, and the last lap was like a 60-flat. And I'm like, 'You know what? If I can dial this into the 800, I have a real shot at it.' I guess that's where it was."

