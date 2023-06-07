Riverside's Angel Munoz will play for New Mexico State football program

Riverside High School's Angel Munoz will stay close to home and play for the New Mexico State football team in Las Cruces.

Munoz announced his decision on his Instagram page Monday. Riverside held its graduation on Tuesday morning at the Don Haskins Center and soon after, Munoz will begin his college career in earnest this summer at NMSU.

Riverside's Angel Munoz ​(1) at a Class 4A, Division I regional semifinal high school football game against Springwood Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland, TX.

Munoz helped lead the Rangers to three straight playoff berths, two district titles and two playoff wins in his junior season in Class 4A.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

This past season, Munoz played multiple positions and had 914 yards passing, 662 yards rushing and 293 yards receiving. He scored 78 touchdowns in his high school career for the Rangers.

He also had a successful career in track and field and qualified for state three times in Class 4A. He earned a bronze medal in the long jump and 300-meter hurdles last May to cap his high school career.

New Mexico State enters Conference USA beginning with the 2023 season and will compete against UTEP.

Munoz is among a handful of 2023 graduates from El Paso who will go on to play Division I football, including Tyrone McDuffie (UTEP), Jayden Wilson (New Mexico), LJ Martin (BYU), DJ Crest (Texas Tech), Malcolm Anderson Army, Beau Sparks (Utah Tech) and Curtis Murillo (Texas Tech walk-on).

Advertisement

More: El Paso players on D1 radar Recruiting El Paso: Local high school football players on Division I radars

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on Twitter

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Riverside's Angel Munoz will play for New Mexico State football