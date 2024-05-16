Riverside vs. Hoover softball: McCaleb's triple, Proud's glove lead Beavers to first district title since 2007

May 15—As she headed to the plate in the top of the sixth inning on May 15, Milana McCaleb couldn't help but watch every single defender take a few steps in.

In one way, the defense moving in was justified, because Riverside's McCaleb is one of the best — if not the best — bunter in the area, and when she gets the ball down, it's tough to get her out at first base.

But this time the bases were loaded in a tie game in the Division I district final at Mentor. The defenders moving in just fueled McCaleb's fire that much more.

Taking advantage of the drawn-in infield and outfield, McCaleb ripped a three-run triple to the fence in center field to break the 2-2 tie and lead Riverside to a 6-2 win over North Canton Hoover.

Final @RHSFastpitchOH 6 @nchoovervikings 2. Riverside is headed to the regional tournament. pic.twitter.com/Wz75X1z4Eh

— News-Herald preps (@NHPreps) May 15, 2024

The win puts Riverside in the regional tournament for the first time since 2007. The Beavers (19-9) will face the winner of Walsh Jesuit and Uniontown Lake, whose district final on May 15 was suspended because of weather in Massillon. The regional semifinal will be May 20 at Youngstown State University.

"I'm so proud of this group and what they've done," Coach Bill Ross said. "They've battled all year. We've had our ups and downs and some growing pains. But it's been worth it. I couldn't be more proud of them."

It was a 2-2 game in the sixth when Emma Wilhelm reached on an error and moved up on Becca Turnow's two-out single to right. After Clara Granchi loaded the bases with an infield hit off the pitcher's leg, McCaleb came to the plate — and every Hoover defender took a few steps in.

After fouling off a few pitches, McCaleb hammered a pitch deep over the head of drawn-in center fielder Josie Westfall to clear the bases. McCaleb then came home on a passed ball to cap the four-run rally.

"I knew I needed to hit the ball hopefully in a gap somewhere," McCaleb said. "She threw it down the middle."

Milana McCaleb saw the defense creep in when she came to the plate with the bases loaded, and she delivered a triple, the key hit in @RHSFastpitchOH district final over @nchoovervikings pic.twitter.com/LgAUS3SRNE

— News-Herald preps (@NHPreps) May 16, 2024

Ross said he wasn't surprised that the speedy McCaleb came up with a swinging hit. He said she's been working on it tirelessly.

"Everybody things she's gonna bunt, bunt, bunt," Ross said. "And she does plenty of it, don't get me wrong. But when she needs to, she can hit. I couldn't be more proud of her."

Hoover made one last-ditch effort in the bottom of the seventh when Delaney Shannon doubled to right — her third hit of the game — to lead off the inning. But then freshman shortstop Maddi Proud made the defensive play of the game, diving out to snare Madelyn Rennecke's liner up the middle, landing on second base with her glove to double-up Shannon.

The next batter, Summer McCow, grounded to Proud to end the game and set off a wild celebration spilling out of the Riverside dugout.

Granchi, Riverside's pitcher, admitted she thought the shot up the middle was going to get to the outfield grass, but Proud proved otherwise.

"When it's up the middle, I know I'm going to try my hardest to get it," Proud said. "I had confidence in myself and like coach said before the game, don't play nervous. So I did it for my team."

Proud gave Riverside the early lead with an RBI grounder to first to score Granchi in the first inning. But Hoover took the lead in the third when Emilia Fankhauser singled to score two runs and give the Vikings a 2-1 lead.

Those were the only runs of the game for Hoover, but the Vikings had plenty of opportunities. They left 10 runners on base, including five in scoring position.

"I was just not letting it get to me and focused on hitting my spots," said Granchi, the winning pitcher. "The defense was on fire today. Knowing they had my back was amazing."

When the final out was recorded the players stormed the field in celebration, while assistant coach Scott Binkiewicz hoisted Ross into the air in a euphoric move.

The @RHSFastpitchOH team receives its district championship medals today. pic.twitter.com/t6GoVd7X79

— News-Herald preps (@NHPreps) May 16, 2024

The win avenges an early-season 4-1 loss to Hoover, which entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed in the Division I tournament to Riverside's No. 8 seed.

"We were kind of going through the gauntlet then," Ross said. "I think we were feeling the loss to Fitch, Walsh Jesuit and the walkoff loss to Mentor. Every season has hits ups and downs, and that was definitely our down. We went on a 10-game winning streak after that loss. We are definitely a different team today."

