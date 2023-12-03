Riverside star Desmond Thomas' senior season wasn't what he hoped for. But first state title certainly was

CHATTANOOGA — Desmond Thomas kept it together as long as he could.

But the feeling finally hit him after Riverside hoisted its first TSSAA football championship trophy, following a 13-7 win over East Robertson in Saturday’s Class 2A title game at Finley Stadium.

Thomas cried and then danced for a huge crowd of Panther fans.

“I’ve watched Riverside football ever since I was a little kid. People say, ‘Oh, what’s your favorite college team? What’s your favorite NFL team?’ Well, my favorite team was the Riverside Panthers,” said Thomas, who was named championship MVP after rushing for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. “Representing Riverside and getting the MVP, it means everything to me. It was the disbelief that kind of stunned me for a second.”

The senior running back was considered a preseason Mr. Football candidate after rushing for 1,976 yards and 33 touchdowns last season, helping the Panthers finish state runner-up to Tyner Academy.

But his statistics dropped this season when he suffered a back injury in Week 4. Thomas returned after missing the next two games but didn’t regain full health. He couldn’t handle as many carries and to make matters worse, he suffered a shoulder injury.

“It means everything to me to come back and prove that even though I was injured, even though I wasn’t Mr. Football or a five-star guy with offers, that I could still play football,” Thomas said.

Riverside coach Johnnie Frost credited trainer Michael Harris for getting Thomas rehabilitated enough to make a difference in the playoffs.

His 5-yard touchdown broke a 7-7 tie with 1:14 left in the third quarter. He also recorded five tackles on defense.

“If we’re being honest, he should be in the Mr. Football race instead of me,” said Riverside senior quarterback Stone Wallace, who is a finalist for the Class 2A award. “(The injury) really hurt his stats, but he just kept pushing. He didn’t let that affect him and now we’re here. He’s got a ring on his finger and the MVP trophy from the game.”

Riverside (13-2) and East Robertson (13-2) were both eyeing their program’s first state titles. The Panther defense posted a second-half shutout and kept East Robertson's Mr. Football finalist Isaiah Groves from having a huge night, holding him to 112 yards and a touchdown.

It erased some of the pain from last year’s 26-24 championship defeat against Tyner Academy.

“(Senior receiver) Parker Wilks told me after we played Huntingdon, he said, ‘Coach, my freshman year we made the quarterfinals, my sophomore year we made the semis, my junior year we got the silver ball. The only thing we’ve got left to do is win the gold,” Frost said. “It’s been an incredible journey. We’ve got 11,000-12,000 people in our county and over half of them were here tonight.”

